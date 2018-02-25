4-year-old donates bone marrow to baby twin brothers - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

4-year-old donates bone marrow to baby twin brothers

gofundme.com/SonnystrongGioGreat gofundme.com/SonnystrongGioGreat
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -

A Philadelphia four-year-old is being called a “superhero” after he was a match to donate life-saving bone marrow to his twin baby brothers.

WTXF reports that Michael Pownall’s four-month-old twin brothers, Santino and Giovanni, have Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD), which is diagnosed in one in 500,000 people every year.

Santino and Giovanni have been at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia since they were born in October. The twins haven’t been able to leave because they could be exposed to a pathogen outside of the hospital.

Michael’s older brother, Dominick, was also born with CGD, but received a stem donation from an outside donor. When doctors determined Michael was a match for both his brothers, he said he was ready to go.

“He’s just like I’m a real-life superhero. He says I’m going to save my baby brothers,” their mother Robin Pownall told WTXF. “He could have said no mommy I’m too scared and I don’t want to but he’s ready to go and he’s our real life superhero."

Pownall and her fiancé have had to quit their jobs to spend time at the hospital with the twins. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help them with medical bills.

The surgery takes place on March 8.

    •   