Firefighters battle flames of mobile home fire in Otis Orchards

Firefighters battle flames of mobile home fire in Otis OrchardsPosted: Updated:
Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.>>
Idaho man killed in wrong way crash near Kellogg
Woman prevents girl's kidnapping by pretending to be her mother
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening. KTLA reports that Amy Martinez was on her way to Lathrop Intermediate School when she was confronted by a woman who was described as homeless. "She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear-hug.>>
Make-A-Wish grants local boy's wish
Spokane, Wash. 14-year-old Jack Sleeth of Spokane has always had a passion for cars and trucks. He was only 4-years-old when he inherited his grandfather's 1968 Ford F-Series pick-up truck. Growing up Jack used the truck as a playhouse to feel closer to his grandfather when he passed, "this is my first one and I just always sit in it, I learned how to drive stick in it," said Jack telling us the history he has with the truck. Just over a year and a half ago, Jack suddenl>>
Surgical team removes 4 pound brain tumor from man in Mumbai
MUMBAI - A surgical team in India successfully removed a massive brain tumor from a man Thursday, weighing over 4 pounds. It was a lengthy, nearly seven-hour procedure and doctors believe it could be the heaviest ever recorded. The tumor, which protruded from the top of the man's skull, was so large that it seemed “like a head on top of another head,” Trimurti Nadkarni, head of the neurosurgery department at Nair Hospital, told the Indian Express.>>
Spokane four-year-old remains on life support after flu hospitalization
SPOKANE, Wash. - A four-year-old local boy continues to fight for his life after a flu diagnosis earlier this month. On Sunday evening, his family told KHQ he remains on life support. Randy and Jill Kimberling said it all started with fever. Little Levi's condition quickly worsened to Pneumonia and Influenza B. Randy said his son has not been concious since February 12th. "His lungs are legitimately not making any air or creating any air for his>>
Firefighters battle flames of mobile home fire in Otis Orchards
OTIS ORCHARDS, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a single wide mobile home fire Sunday on North Kenny around 2:30 pm. When they arrived, firefighters saw a mobile home almost completely engulfed in fire and immediately began applying water from outside of the structure. The high winds experienced Sunday helped to fuel the fire, especially in hard to reach places. It was reported that no one was home at the residence at the time of>>
4-year-old donates bone marrow to baby twin brothers
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - A Philadelphia four-year-old is being called a “superhero” after he was a match to donate life-saving bone marrow to his twin baby brothers. WTXF reports that Michael Pownall’s four-month-old twin brothers, Santino and Giovanni, have Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD), which is diagnosed in one in 500,000 people every year. Santino and Giovanni have been at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia since they were born in October.>>
Care facilities lacking for some injured Central Washington wildlife
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Washington state's strict state laws prevent the public from taking in and treating injured wild animals without a permit, or from earning money for providing care. That leaves the state Department of Fish and Wildlife with few options when officers fined injured eagles, deer or other wild animals. Department wildlife program director Eric Gardner tells the Yakima Herald -Republic that the region needs more wildlife rehabilitators.>>
No course for a horse: Man rides onto California freeway
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a drunken man rode his horse onto a California freeway. Los Angeles news station KABC-TV reports that the California Highway Patrol stopped the man early Saturday on State Route 91 in Long Beach. Officers administered field sobriety tests, which registered blood-alcohol levels of 0.21 percent and 0.19 percent - more than double the legal limit.>>
Spokane four-year-old remains on life support after flu hospitalization
SPOKANE, Wash. - A four-year-old local boy continues to fight for his life after a flu diagnosis earlier this month. On Sunday evening, his family told KHQ he remains on life support. Randy and Jill Kimberling said it all started with fever. Little Levi's condition quickly worsened to Pneumonia and Influenza B. Randy said his son has not been concious since February 12th. "His lungs are legitimately not making any air or creating any air for his>>
College of Idaho names co-presidents
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - The College of Idaho has named two new presidents, marking the first time in the school's history that the office will be occupied by co-presidents. The school announced Saturday that former Treasure Valley YMCA CEO Jim Everett and former TitleOne president Doug Brigham would hold the posts. They take over for interim president Robert Hoover, starting April 2. Everett and Brigham initially applied for the position as individuals, but came together to f...>>
Missing California hiker found after 6 days in Yosemite park
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - A well-prepared California hiker missing for six days in the backcountry of Yosemite National Park has been found. The National Park Service tells San Francisco Bay Area news station KTVU-TV that Alan Chow of Oakland was found hydrated and in good health. A ranger in a helicopter spotted him Friday after an extensive search. Chow planned an overnight backpacking trip alone and was last seen Feb. 17.>>
One organization's quest to remember our fallen heroes
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you've ever watched the annual Lilac Parade, you have seen the work of the Washington State Fallen Heroes Project. It's an organization that hopes to bring honor and remembrance to those who have died while serving our country.>>
Police: Man hits woman with pickup after she refused his advances
LEANDER, Texas - A Texas man is accused of hitting a woman with his pickup after she refused his advances toward her, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Statesman. 27-year-old Carlos Amozurrutia of Round Rock was charged with accident involving personal injury, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The victim told police that Amozurrutia was giving her a ride home last Sunday when he began making unwanted advances toward her.>>
Family has message for thieves after son's hockey gear is stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family just wants their message heard after some crooks stole their seven-year-old son’s expensive hockey gear. Tracy Wagner says the break in likely happened on Wednesday night. On Thursday, they noticed that the seat in their truck was pushed all the way back and there were items scattered all over the truck. She says the thieves took whatever they could find – a DVD player, an iPod, and her son’s hockey gear. “Tanner was in tears...>>
