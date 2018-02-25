Firefighters battle flames of mobile home fire in Otis Orchards

Firefighters responded to a single wide mobile home fire Sunday on North Kenny around 2:30 pm. When they arrived, firefighters saw a mobile home almost completely engulfed in fire and immediately began applying water from outside of the structure.

The high winds experienced Sunday helped to fuel the fire, especially in hard to reach places. It was reported that no one was home at the residence at the time of the fire.

Kenny Road was blocked North of Euclid and South of Wellesley, and will continued to be blocked for some time this evening. A total of 12 apparatus, command and support vehicles responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Extensive damage was done to the mobile home.