1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy WSDOT: picture of another avalanche along SR 20. Courtesy WSDOT: picture of another avalanche along SR 20.
CLE ELUM, Wash. -

Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum. According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, a group of 5 were on the hill when the avalanche hit, two have minor injuries and two were completely buried. Their companions located them and were able to resuscitate one of them.

An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center. 

Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountry Sunday if they are sure of their ability to avoid avalanche terrain. However, the conditions are extremely hazardous. The avalanche center has recommended no one go into that area due to the conditions, so we are pulling in only those who are trained and equipped for these conditions. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach

    Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:28 PM EST2018-02-25 19:28:52 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.

    >>

  • Idaho man killed in wrong way crash near Kellogg

    Idaho man killed in wrong way crash near Kellogg

    Sunday, February 25 2018 5:10 PM EST2018-02-25 22:10:41 GMT
    Idaho man killed in wrong way crash near KelloggIdaho man killed in wrong way crash near Kellogg
    Vermont state police say a drunken tractor-trailer driver was trying to change his pants while driving when his truck went off a road and rolled on its side.Vermont state police say a drunken tractor-trailer driver was trying to change his pants while driving when his truck went off a road and rolled on its side.
    A 22-year-old Idaho man has died after a wrong way crash near Kellogg. The Idaho State Police investigated the one vehicle fatality crash on westbound I90 at milepost 49.5 at around 02:18 a.m. Troopers say Michael A. Seymour of Smelterville, Idaho, was driving his maroon 2001 Chevy Silverado truck, when he left the right roadway edge and struck the guard rail.  The vehicle then overturned and came back onto the roadway, coming to rest in the median against the jersey barri...>>
    A 22-year-old Idaho man has died after a wrong way crash near Kellogg. The Idaho State Police investigated the one vehicle fatality crash on westbound I90 at milepost 49.5 at around 02:18 a.m. Troopers say Michael A. Seymour of Smelterville, Idaho, was driving his maroon 2001 Chevy Silverado truck, when he left the right roadway edge and struck the guard rail.  The vehicle then overturned and came back onto the roadway, coming to rest in the median against the jersey barri...>>

  • School delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018

    School delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018

    Sunday, February 25 2018 10:04 PM EST2018-02-26 03:04:08 GMT
    Here's a look at which school districts are experiencing a delay or are closed for February 26, 2018: (UPDATED 2/25 at 7:00PM) 2 HR DELAY Garfield-Palouse SD Liberty SD CLOSED ?Mullan SD Whitepine SD KHQ will continue to update the list as more calls come into the newsroom from school districts. >>
    Here's a look at which school districts are experiencing a delay or are closed for February 26, 2018: (UPDATED 2/25 at 7:00PM) 2 HR DELAY Garfield-Palouse SD Liberty SD CLOSED ?Mullan SD Whitepine SD KHQ will continue to update the list as more calls come into the newsroom from school districts. >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Districts: Viral social media alleging threat to a Valley High School is not local

    Districts: Viral social media alleging threat to a Valley High School is not local

    Sunday, February 25 2018 11:15 PM EST2018-02-26 04:15:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Central Valley, West Valley and East Valley School Districts have issued a statement to families Sunday following a viral social media post that has caused some concern. "Central Valley, West Valley and East Valley School District Families: We want to inform you of a social media post that has been spread virally throughout the nation with an alleged threat to a Valley High School, confirmed to NOT be located in our area. We have worked with law enforcement locall

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Central Valley, West Valley and East Valley School Districts have issued a statement to families Sunday following a viral social media post that has caused some concern. "Central Valley, West Valley and East Valley School District Families: We want to inform you of a social media post that has been spread virally throughout the nation with an alleged threat to a Valley High School, confirmed to NOT be located in our area. We have worked with law enforcement locall

    >>

  • 1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum

    1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum

    Sunday, February 25 2018 11:15 PM EST2018-02-26 04:15:14 GMT
    Courtesy WSDOT: picture of another avalanche along SR 20.Courtesy WSDOT: picture of another avalanche along SR 20.

    First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured.  An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center.  Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...

    >>

    First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured.  An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center.  Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...

    >>

  • School delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018

    School delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018

    Sunday, February 25 2018 10:04 PM EST2018-02-26 03:04:08 GMT
    Here's a look at which school districts are experiencing a delay or are closed for February 26, 2018: (UPDATED 2/25 at 7:00PM) 2 HR DELAY Garfield-Palouse SD Liberty SD CLOSED ?Mullan SD Whitepine SD KHQ will continue to update the list as more calls come into the newsroom from school districts. >>
    Here's a look at which school districts are experiencing a delay or are closed for February 26, 2018: (UPDATED 2/25 at 7:00PM) 2 HR DELAY Garfield-Palouse SD Liberty SD CLOSED ?Mullan SD Whitepine SD KHQ will continue to update the list as more calls come into the newsroom from school districts. >>
    •   