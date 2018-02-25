1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum

Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum. According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, a group of 5 were on the hill when the avalanche hit, two have minor injuries and two were completely buried. Their companions located them and were able to resuscitate one of them.

An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center.

Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountry Sunday if they are sure of their ability to avoid avalanche terrain. However, the conditions are extremely hazardous. The avalanche center has recommended no one go into that area due to the conditions, so we are pulling in only those who are trained and equipped for these conditions.