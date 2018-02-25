Districts: Viral social media alleging threat to a Valley High School is not local

Districts: Viral social media alleging threat to a Valley High School is not localPosted: Updated:
Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.>>
Idaho man killed in wrong way crash near Kellogg
School delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018
Spokane four-year-old remains on life support after flu hospitalization
SPOKANE, Wash. - A four-year-old local boy continues to fight for his life after a flu diagnosis earlier this month. On Sunday evening, his family told KHQ he remains on life support. Randy and Jill Kimberling said it all started with fever. Little Levi's condition quickly worsened to Pneumonia and Influenza B. Randy said his son has not been concious since February 12th. "His lungs are legitimately not making any air or creating any air for his>>
Woman prevents girl's kidnapping by pretending to be her mother
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening. KTLA reports that Amy Martinez was on her way to Lathrop Intermediate School when she was confronted by a woman who was described as homeless. "She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear-hug.>>
Make-A-Wish grants local boy's wish
Spokane, Wash. 14-year-old Jack Sleeth of Spokane has always had a passion for cars and trucks. He was only 4-years-old when he inherited his grandfather's 1968 Ford F-Series pick-up truck. Growing up Jack used the truck as a playhouse to feel closer to his grandfather when he passed, "this is my first one and I just always sit in it, I learned how to drive stick in it," said Jack telling us the history he has with the truck. Just over a year and a half ago, Jack suddenl>>
Districts: Viral social media alleging threat to a Valley High School is not local
SPOKANE, Wash. - Central Valley, West Valley and East Valley School Districts have issued a statement to families Sunday following a viral social media post that has caused some concern. "Central Valley, West Valley and East Valley School District Families: We want to inform you of a social media post that has been spread virally throughout the nation with an alleged threat to a Valley High School, confirmed to NOT be located in our area. We have worked with law enforcement locall>>
1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum
First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured. An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center. Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...>>
School delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018
Firefighters battle flames of mobile home fire in Otis Orchards
OTIS ORCHARDS, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a single wide mobile home fire Sunday on North Kenny around 2:30 pm. When they arrived, firefighters saw a mobile home almost completely engulfed in fire and immediately began applying water from outside of the structure. The high winds experienced Sunday helped to fuel the fire, especially in hard to reach places. It was reported that no one was home at the residence at the time of>>
4-year-old donates bone marrow to baby twin brothers
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - A Philadelphia four-year-old is being called a “superhero” after he was a match to donate life-saving bone marrow to his twin baby brothers. WTXF reports that Michael Pownall’s four-month-old twin brothers, Santino and Giovanni, have Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD), which is diagnosed in one in 500,000 people every year. Santino and Giovanni have been at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia since they were born in October.>>
Care facilities lacking for some injured Central Washington wildlife
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Washington state's strict state laws prevent the public from taking in and treating injured wild animals without a permit, or from earning money for providing care. That leaves the state Department of Fish and Wildlife with few options when officers fined injured eagles, deer or other wild animals. Department wildlife program director Eric Gardner tells the Yakima Herald -Republic that the region needs more wildlife rehabilitators.>>
No course for a horse: Man rides onto California freeway
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a drunken man rode his horse onto a California freeway. Los Angeles news station KABC-TV reports that the California Highway Patrol stopped the man early Saturday on State Route 91 in Long Beach. Officers administered field sobriety tests, which registered blood-alcohol levels of 0.21 percent and 0.19 percent - more than double the legal limit.>>
Spokane four-year-old remains on life support after flu hospitalization
SPOKANE, Wash. - A four-year-old local boy continues to fight for his life after a flu diagnosis earlier this month. On Sunday evening, his family told KHQ he remains on life support. Randy and Jill Kimberling said it all started with fever. Little Levi's condition quickly worsened to Pneumonia and Influenza B. Randy said his son has not been concious since February 12th. "His lungs are legitimately not making any air or creating any air for his>>
College of Idaho names co-presidents
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - The College of Idaho has named two new presidents, marking the first time in the school's history that the office will be occupied by co-presidents. The school announced Saturday that former Treasure Valley YMCA CEO Jim Everett and former TitleOne president Doug Brigham would hold the posts. They take over for interim president Robert Hoover, starting April 2. Everett and Brigham initially applied for the position as individuals, but came together to f...>>
Missing California hiker found after 6 days in Yosemite park
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - A well-prepared California hiker missing for six days in the backcountry of Yosemite National Park has been found. The National Park Service tells San Francisco Bay Area news station KTVU-TV that Alan Chow of Oakland was found hydrated and in good health. A ranger in a helicopter spotted him Friday after an extensive search. Chow planned an overnight backpacking trip alone and was last seen Feb. 17.>>
