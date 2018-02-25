Districts: Viral social media alleging threat to a Valley High School is not local

Central Valley, West Valley and East Valley School Districts have issued a statement to families Sunday following a viral social media post that has caused some concern.

"Central Valley, West Valley and East Valley School District Families:

We want to inform you of a social media post that has been spread virally throughout the nation with an alleged threat to a Valley High School, confirmed to NOT be located in our area. We have worked with law enforcement locally to assure that this specific alleged threat was NOT made to any of our Valley High Schools.

Safety of our students at each of our school districts is our top priority.

Any and all threats are taken very seriously by law enforcement and the school district, even if the individual is just venting frustration.

If you ever have concerns or questions about any potential threat, please contact law enforcement and your school district immediately.

Sincerely,

CVSD, WVSD, EVSD Administration"