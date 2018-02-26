Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive' heart attack

Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive' heart attackPosted: Updated:
School delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018
Here's a look at which school districts are experiencing a delay or are closed for February 26, 2018: (UPDATED 2/25 at 7:00PM) 2 HR DELAY Garfield-Palouse SD Liberty SD CLOSED ?Mullan SD Whitepine SD KHQ will continue to update the list as more calls come into the newsroom from school districts.
1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum
1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum
First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured. An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center. Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...
First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured. An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center. Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...
Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach
Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.
Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive' heart attack
Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive' heart attack
LOS ANGELES - Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a "massive heart attack" Sunday night and says he's lucky to be alive. The 47-year-old "Clerks" director and star posted on Twitter that the doctor told him he had 100% blocked of his LAD artery. Smith was performing 2 comedy shows Sunday night and decided to cancel the second show to go to the hospital.
LOS ANGELES - Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a "massive heart attack" Sunday night and says he's lucky to be alive. The 47-year-old "Clerks" director and star posted on Twitter that the doctor told him he had 100% blocked of his LAD artery. Smith was performing 2 comedy shows Sunday night and decided to cancel the second show to go to the hospital.
Metallica coming to Spokane December 2
SPOKANE, Wash. - The tease is over. Metallica will play Spokane on A video message on both the band's and the Spokane Arena's social media pages pointed to Spokane making the cut for a stop on Metallica's 2018 tour, and Monday morning it was confirmed. Metallica will play the Spokane Arena on Tickets go on sale
SPOKANE, Wash. - The tease is over. Metallica will play Spokane on A video message on both the band's and the Spokane Arena's social media pages pointed to Spokane making the cut for a stop on Metallica's 2018 tour, and Monday morning it was confirmed. Metallica will play the Spokane Arena on Tickets go on sale
New Jersey man stopped for speeding with in-labor wife to pay fines
New Jersey man stopped for speeding with in-labor wife to pay fines
HOWELL, N.J. - A New Jersey man who was pulled over for speeding while taking his pregnant wife to the hospital will pay a fine to settle the ticket. The lawyer for Abraham Steinfeld said Friday the man has pleaded guilty to a less severe traffic violation and will pay $92 in fines and court fees.
HOWELL, N.J. - A New Jersey man who was pulled over for speeding while taking his pregnant wife to the hospital will pay a fine to settle the ticket. The lawyer for Abraham Steinfeld said Friday the man has pleaded guilty to a less severe traffic violation and will pay $92 in fines and court fees.
Districts: Viral social media alleging threat to a Valley High School is not local
Districts: Viral social media alleging threat to a Valley High School is not local
SPOKANE, Wash. - Central Valley, West Valley and East Valley School Districts have issued a statement to families Sunday following a viral social media post that has caused some concern. "Central Valley, West Valley and East Valley School District Families: We want to inform you of a social media post that has been spread virally throughout the nation with an alleged threat to a Valley High School, confirmed to NOT be located in our area. We have worked with law enforcement locall
SPOKANE, Wash. - Central Valley, West Valley and East Valley School Districts have issued a statement to families Sunday following a viral social media post that has caused some concern. "Central Valley, West Valley and East Valley School District Families: We want to inform you of a social media post that has been spread virally throughout the nation with an alleged threat to a Valley High School, confirmed to NOT be located in our area. We have worked with law enforcement locall
School delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018
School delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018Here's a look at which school districts are experiencing a delay or are closed for February 26, 2018: (UPDATED 2/25 at 7:00PM) 2 HR DELAY Garfield-Palouse SD Liberty SD CLOSED ?Mullan SD Whitepine SD KHQ will continue to update the list as more calls come into the newsroom from school districts. >>Here's a look at which school districts are experiencing a delay or are closed for February 26, 2018: (UPDATED 2/25 at 7:00PM) 2 HR DELAY Garfield-Palouse SD Liberty SD CLOSED ?Mullan SD Whitepine SD KHQ will continue to update the list as more calls come into the newsroom from school districts. >>
Firefighters battle flames of mobile home fire in Otis Orchards
Firefighters battle flames of mobile home fire in Otis Orchards
OTIS ORCHARDS, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a single wide mobile home fire Sunday on North Kenny around 2:30 pm. When they arrived, firefighters saw a mobile home almost completely engulfed in fire and immediately began applying water from outside of the structure. The high winds experienced Sunday helped to fuel the fire, especially in hard to reach places. It was reported that no one was home at the residence at the time of
OTIS ORCHARDS, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a single wide mobile home fire Sunday on North Kenny around 2:30 pm. When they arrived, firefighters saw a mobile home almost completely engulfed in fire and immediately began applying water from outside of the structure. The high winds experienced Sunday helped to fuel the fire, especially in hard to reach places. It was reported that no one was home at the residence at the time of
4-year-old donates bone marrow to baby twin brothers
4-year-old donates bone marrow to baby twin brothers
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - A Philadelphia four-year-old is being called a "superhero" after he was a match to donate life-saving bone marrow to his twin baby brothers. WTXF reports that Michael Pownall's four-month-old twin brothers, Santino and Giovanni, have Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD), which is diagnosed in one in 500,000 people every year. Santino and Giovanni have been at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia since they were born in October.
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - A Philadelphia four-year-old is being called a "superhero" after he was a match to donate life-saving bone marrow to his twin baby brothers. WTXF reports that Michael Pownall's four-month-old twin brothers, Santino and Giovanni, have Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD), which is diagnosed in one in 500,000 people every year. Santino and Giovanni have been at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia since they were born in October.
Care facilities lacking for some injured Central Washington wildlife
Care facilities lacking for some injured Central Washington wildlife
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Washington state's strict state laws prevent the public from taking in and treating injured wild animals without a permit, or from earning money for providing care. That leaves the state Department of Fish and Wildlife with few options when officers fined injured eagles, deer or other wild animals. Department wildlife program director Eric Gardner tells the Yakima Herald -Republic that the region needs more wildlife rehabilitators.
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Washington state's strict state laws prevent the public from taking in and treating injured wild animals without a permit, or from earning money for providing care. That leaves the state Department of Fish and Wildlife with few options when officers fined injured eagles, deer or other wild animals. Department wildlife program director Eric Gardner tells the Yakima Herald -Republic that the region needs more wildlife rehabilitators.