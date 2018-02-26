Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive' heart attack

Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a "massive heart attack" Sunday night and says he's lucky to be alive.

The 47-year-old "Clerks" director and star posted on Twitter that the doctor told him he had 100% blocked of his LAD artery.

Smith was performing 2 comedy shows Sunday night and decided to cancel the second show to go to the hospital.

"If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!" Smith wrote on Twitter.

Smith is the director of movies including “Clerks,” “Dogma,” “Chasing Amy” and others where he often plays the character “Silent Bob.”