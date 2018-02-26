Metallica coming to Spokane December 2

The tease is over. Metallica will play Spokane on

A video message on both the band's and the Spokane Arena 's social media pages pointed to Spokane making the cut for a stop on Metallica's 2018 tour, and Monday morning it was confirmed.

Metallica will play the Spokane Arena on December 2, 2018.

Tickets go on sale March 2 at 10:00 a.m.

Ticket prices are $65.00 and $135.00 (subject to box offices fees) and will go on sale Friday, March 2 at 10am at the Spokane Arena Box Office, all TicketsWest Outlets, at TicketsWest.com or by calling 800-325-SEAT!

Presales for Fan Club members begin tomorrow, February 27. Visit https://metallica.com/metclub for all the details. Citi card members may purchase tickets beginning at 11:00 AM local time tomorrow, February 27 and Spotify will have pre-sale tickets starting on Wednesday, February 28. For a complete list of other presales, visit . https://metallica.com .

Each show will get rolling with the Light It Up pre-show party hosted by their very good friend Jim Breuer. Jim, along with a DJ to get the night rocking with some great tunes, hits the stage before the band with comedy, fan interaction, giveaways and much more.

As they have been doing for most of the WorldWired shows, every ticket purchased includes your choice of a standard physical or standard digital copy of Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. Keep it for yourself or gift it to a friend or family member. You’ll receive info via e-mail after your ticket purchase on how to obtain your copy.