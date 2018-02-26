Metallica coming to Spokane December 2 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Metallica coming to Spokane December 2

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The tease is over. Metallica will play Spokane on 

A video message on both the band's and the Spokane Arena's social media pages pointed to Spokane making the cut for a stop on Metallica's 2018 tour, and Monday morning it was confirmed. 

Metallica will play the Spokane Arena on December 2, 2018.

Tickets go on sale March 2 at 10:00 a.m.

Ticket prices are $65.00 and $135.00 (subject to box offices fees) and will go on sale Friday, March 2 at 10am at the Spokane Arena Box Office, all TicketsWest Outlets, at TicketsWest.com or by calling 800-325-SEAT! 

Presales for Fan Club members begin tomorrow, February 27. Visit https://metallica.com/metclub for all the details. Citi card members may purchase tickets beginning at 11:00 AM local time tomorrow, February 27 and Spotify will have pre-sale tickets starting on Wednesday, February 28. For a complete list of other presales, visit .https://metallica.com.

Each show will get rolling with the Light It Up pre-show party hosted by their very good friend Jim Breuer.  Jim, along with a DJ to get the night rocking with some great tunes, hits the stage before the band with comedy, fan interaction, giveaways and much more. 

As they have been doing for most of the WorldWired shows, every ticket purchased includes your choice of a standard physical or standard digital copy of Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. Keep it for yourself or gift it to a friend or family member. You’ll receive info via e-mail after your ticket purchase on how to obtain your copy.

Metallica continue to raise funds for their All Within My Hands Foundation, which supports a cross-section of national, local and Bay Area charities, music education programs and local food banks. Continuing their collaboration with Crowdrise, Metallica encourage you to make a donation when purchasing tickets to the upcoming shows and each time you donate, you’ll be entered to win tickets, pre-show party passes, meet and greet passes, and one lucky winner will be flown to the last show on the tour. For more information, visit https://www.crowdrise.com/Metallica2018.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    >>

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

    >>

  • School delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018

    School delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018

    Sunday, February 25 2018 10:04 PM EST2018-02-26 03:04:08 GMT
    Here's a look at which school districts are experiencing a delay or are closed for February 26, 2018: (UPDATED 2/25 at 7:00PM) 2 HR DELAY Garfield-Palouse SD Liberty SD CLOSED ?Mullan SD Whitepine SD KHQ will continue to update the list as more calls come into the newsroom from school districts. >>
    Here's a look at which school districts are experiencing a delay or are closed for February 26, 2018: (UPDATED 2/25 at 7:00PM) 2 HR DELAY Garfield-Palouse SD Liberty SD CLOSED ?Mullan SD Whitepine SD KHQ will continue to update the list as more calls come into the newsroom from school districts. >>

  • 1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum

    1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum

    Sunday, February 25 2018 11:15 PM EST2018-02-26 04:15:14 GMT
    Courtesy WSDOT: picture of another avalanche along SR 20.Courtesy WSDOT: picture of another avalanche along SR 20.

    First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured.  An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center.  Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...

    >>

    First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured.  An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center.  Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Metallica coming to Spokane December 2

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:13 AM EST2018-02-26 14:13:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The tease is over. Metallica will play Spokane on  A video message on both the band's and the Spokane Arena's social media pages pointed to Spokane making the cut for a stop on Metallica's 2018 tour, and Monday morning it was confirmed.  Metallica will play the Spokane Arena on  Tickets go on sale 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The tease is over. Metallica will play Spokane on  A video message on both the band's and the Spokane Arena's social media pages pointed to Spokane making the cut for a stop on Metallica's 2018 tour, and Monday morning it was confirmed.  Metallica will play the Spokane Arena on  Tickets go on sale 

    >>

  • Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive' heart attack

    Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive' heart attack

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:30 AM EST2018-02-26 13:30:57 GMT

    LOS ANGELES - Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a "massive heart attack" Sunday night and says he's lucky to be alive.  The 47-year-old "Clerks" director and star posted on Twitter that the doctor told him he had 100% blocked of his LAD artery.  Smith was performing 2 comedy shows Sunday night and decided to cancel the second show to go to the hospital.  

    >>

    LOS ANGELES - Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a "massive heart attack" Sunday night and says he's lucky to be alive.  The 47-year-old "Clerks" director and star posted on Twitter that the doctor told him he had 100% blocked of his LAD artery.  Smith was performing 2 comedy shows Sunday night and decided to cancel the second show to go to the hospital.  

    >>

  • New Jersey man stopped for speeding with in-labor wife to pay fines

    New Jersey man stopped for speeding with in-labor wife to pay fines

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:18 AM EST2018-02-26 13:18:15 GMT
    Idaho is preparing to install the state's first variable speed limit signs on a stretch of Interstate 15.Idaho is preparing to install the state's first variable speed limit signs on a stretch of Interstate 15.

    HOWELL, N.J. - A New Jersey man who was pulled over for speeding while taking his pregnant wife to the hospital will pay a fine to settle the ticket. The lawyer for Abraham Steinfeld said Friday the man has pleaded guilty to a less severe traffic violation and will pay $92 in fines and court fees.

    >>

    HOWELL, N.J. - A New Jersey man who was pulled over for speeding while taking his pregnant wife to the hospital will pay a fine to settle the ticket. The lawyer for Abraham Steinfeld said Friday the man has pleaded guilty to a less severe traffic violation and will pay $92 in fines and court fees.

    >>
    •   