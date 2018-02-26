Lawyer defends deputy who didn't stop school shooter

Lawyer defends deputy who didn't stop school shooterPosted: Updated:
1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum
First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured. An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center. Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...>>
Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.>>
Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive' heart attack
LOS ANGELES - Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a "massive heart attack" Sunday night and says he's lucky to be alive. The 47-year-old "Clerks" director and star posted on Twitter that the doctor told him he had 100% blocked of his LAD artery. Smith was performing 2 comedy shows Sunday night and decided to cancel the second show to go to the hospital.>>
School Closures & Delays
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.>>
School delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018
School delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018Here's a look at which school districts are experiencing a delay or are closed for February 26, 2018: (UPDATED 2/25 at 7:00PM) 2 HR DELAY Garfield-Palouse SD Liberty SD CLOSED ?Mullan SD Whitepine SD KHQ will continue to update the list as more calls come into the newsroom from school districts.
Metallica coming to Spokane December 2
SPOKANE, Wash. - The tease is over. Metallica will play Spokane on A video message on both the band's and the Spokane Arena's social media pages pointed to Spokane making the cut for a stop on Metallica's 2018 tour, and Monday morning it was confirmed. Metallica will play the Spokane Arena on Tickets go on sale>>
Missing snowshoers killed in avalanche near Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two teenagers who went missing during a snowshoeing trip near Snoqualmie Pass were killed in an avalanche. King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott says searcher found the boys, ages 17 and 18, just before noon Monday.>>
Study concludes that falls from windows are rare at WSU
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - A new report by Washington State University concludes that people rarely fall out of the windows of university buildings, and most such incidents occur off-campus at facilities the school does not own. The report was commissioned after a student was injured falling from a window last August, and it was released Monday.>>
Lawyer defends deputy who didn't stop school shooter
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - The Florida House is expected to subpoena records from embattled Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and several agencies that interacted with suspect Nikolas Cruz. A House committee on Monday recommended that the full House initiate a formal investigation into how government agencies dealt with Cruz.>>
Police: Suspect drove a mile with officer hanging from car
GROTON, Conn. (AP) - Police say a Connecticut man sped away from a traffic stop and drove nearly a mile with an officer hanging partially out of the car. Groton police say Officer Tyler DeAngelo struggled with the driver, Taj Dickerson, early Monday. They say Dickerson then put the vehicle in drive and sped off with the driver's side door still open.>>
Gov. Inslee to President Trump on gun control: 'A little less Tweeting, a little more listening'
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he had lunch during the weekend with key leaders of the National Rifle Association as he seeks to address gun violence and school safety. Trump is telling the nation's governors that he had lunch with the NRA's Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox and expressing surprise that word of the lunch didn't leak to the media.>>
Bomb-detection units coming to New York City's Penn Station
NEW YORK - Suicide vest-detection technology is coming to New York City's Penn Station. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer says Monday that the federal Transportation Security Administration will start testing the screening equipment on Tuesday. The Democrat pushed for the technology to be tested in New York City after a Bangladeshi immigrant injured himself setting off a crude pipe bomb strapped to his chest in December in a subway passageway.>>
Early warning sign? Washington among states consider animal abuser lists
ALBANY, N.Y. - Son of Sam, Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer and the Columbine High School shooters are among a long list of infamous criminals with a history of hurting animals before they went on to target humans. That tendency is part of what's behind a movement to create registries of animal abusers.>>
Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive' heart attack
LOS ANGELES - Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a "massive heart attack" Sunday night and says he's lucky to be alive. The 47-year-old "Clerks" director and star posted on Twitter that the doctor told him he had 100% blocked of his LAD artery. Smith was performing 2 comedy shows Sunday night and decided to cancel the second show to go to the hospital.>>
New Jersey man stopped for speeding with in-labor wife to pay fines
HOWELL, N.J. - A New Jersey man who was pulled over for speeding while taking his pregnant wife to the hospital will pay a fine to settle the ticket. The lawyer for Abraham Steinfeld said Friday the man has pleaded guilty to a less severe traffic violation and will pay $92 in fines and court fees.>>
