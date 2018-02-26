Missing snowshoers killed in avalanche near Snoqualmie Pass

Authorities say two teenagers who went missing during a snowshoeing trip near Snoqualmie Pass were killed in an avalanche.



King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott says searcher found the boys, ages 17 and 18, just before noon Monday.



He says searchers believe they were killed in an avalanche while snowshoeing in a backcountry area near the Alpental ski area Sunday.



The boys' parents called 911 when they didn't return from a trip Sunday night.



Abbott says weather conditions and avalanche dangers prevented a search until Monday morning.

