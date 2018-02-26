Missing snowshoers killed in avalanche near Snoqualmie Pass - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Missing snowshoers killed in avalanche near Snoqualmie Pass

Posted: Updated:
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. -

Authorities say two teenagers who went missing during a snowshoeing trip near Snoqualmie Pass were killed in an avalanche.
  
King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott says searcher found the boys, ages 17 and 18, just before noon Monday.
  
He says searchers believe they were killed in an avalanche while snowshoeing in a backcountry area near the Alpental ski area Sunday.
  
The boys' parents called 911 when they didn't return from a trip Sunday night.
  
Abbott says weather conditions and avalanche dangers prevented a search until Monday morning.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum

    1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum

    Sunday, February 25 2018 11:15 PM EST2018-02-26 04:15:14 GMT
    Courtesy WSDOT: picture of another avalanche along SR 20.Courtesy WSDOT: picture of another avalanche along SR 20.

    First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured.  An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center.  Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...

    >>

    First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured.  An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center.  Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...

    >>

  • Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach

    Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:28 PM EST2018-02-25 19:28:52 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.

    >>

  • Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive' heart attack

    Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive' heart attack

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:30 AM EST2018-02-26 13:30:57 GMT

    LOS ANGELES - Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a "massive heart attack" Sunday night and says he's lucky to be alive.  The 47-year-old "Clerks" director and star posted on Twitter that the doctor told him he had 100% blocked of his LAD artery.  Smith was performing 2 comedy shows Sunday night and decided to cancel the second show to go to the hospital.  

    >>

    LOS ANGELES - Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a "massive heart attack" Sunday night and says he's lucky to be alive.  The 47-year-old "Clerks" director and star posted on Twitter that the doctor told him he had 100% blocked of his LAD artery.  Smith was performing 2 comedy shows Sunday night and decided to cancel the second show to go to the hospital.  

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Missing snowshoers killed in avalanche near Snoqualmie Pass

    Missing snowshoers killed in avalanche near Snoqualmie Pass

    Monday, February 26 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-02-26 22:35:44 GMT

    SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two teenagers who went missing during a snowshoeing trip near Snoqualmie Pass were killed in an avalanche.    King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott says searcher found the boys, ages 17 and 18, just before noon Monday.

    >>

    SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two teenagers who went missing during a snowshoeing trip near Snoqualmie Pass were killed in an avalanche.    King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott says searcher found the boys, ages 17 and 18, just before noon Monday.

    >>

  • Study concludes that falls from windows are rare at WSU

    Study concludes that falls from windows are rare at WSU

    Monday, February 26 2018 5:31 PM EST2018-02-26 22:31:18 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - A new report by Washington State University concludes that people rarely fall out of the windows of university buildings, and most such incidents occur off-campus at facilities the school does not own.    The report was commissioned after a student was injured falling from a window last August, and it was released Monday. 

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - A new report by Washington State University concludes that people rarely fall out of the windows of university buildings, and most such incidents occur off-campus at facilities the school does not own.    The report was commissioned after a student was injured falling from a window last August, and it was released Monday. 

    >>

  • Lawyer defends deputy who didn't stop school shooter

    Lawyer defends deputy who didn't stop school shooter

    Monday, February 26 2018 5:14 PM EST2018-02-26 22:14:06 GMT

    PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - The Florida House is expected to subpoena records from embattled Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and several agencies that interacted with suspect Nikolas Cruz. A House committee on Monday recommended that the full House initiate a formal investigation into how government agencies dealt with Cruz.

    >>

    PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - The Florida House is expected to subpoena records from embattled Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and several agencies that interacted with suspect Nikolas Cruz. A House committee on Monday recommended that the full House initiate a formal investigation into how government agencies dealt with Cruz.

    >>
    •   