Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 26th

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Elvis Presley is officially running for a congressional seat in Arkansas. But don't confuse him with the rock 'n' roll icon, unless he's performing.

Elvis D. Presley performs shows as the late superstar Elvis A. Presley, but he's also now filed to run as the Libertarian nominee challenging Arkansas Republican Rep. Rick Crawford.

Both men filed paperwork Monday to run for the 1st Congressional District in eastern Arkansas. Crawford has represented the area for four terms.

Presley has previously run for Arkansas governor, land commissioner and the state Legislature. The Libertarian Party selected its nominees at a convention over the weekend.

The one-week filing period for state and federal office in Arkansas ends Thursday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a drunken man rode his horse onto a California freeway.

Los Angeles news station KABC-TV reports that the California Highway Patrol stopped the man early Saturday on State Route 91 in Long Beach.

Officers administered field sobriety tests, which registered blood-alcohol levels of 0.21 percent and 0.19 percent - more than double the legal limit.

The man was arrested and booked for riding a horse while under the influence. The white horse, Guera, wasn't hurt and was released to the man's mother.

The California Highway Patrol offered a message to the public on Twitter: "No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated."



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CORSICANA, Texas (AP) - Police say a Texas woman attempted to hide evidence during an arrest by defecating in her pants and using the feces to conceal drugs.

Officers in Corsicana, about 55 miles (88 kilometers ) south of Dallas, were investigating a report of a theft at a grocery store on Wednesday when they attempted to subdue a female suspect and take her into custody. Police say they placed Shannen Martin in the back of a police cruiser where they say she intentionally defecated in her pants then hid a crack pipe, 2.3 grams of crack cocaine and a Valentine's Day card in her excrement.

Officers had to sift through the woman's feces to retrieve the evidence after Martin was booked on charges of tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MEXICO CITY (AP) - A Flag Day ceremony in Mexico has gone awry, with troops flying the country's red, white and green "tri-color" upside down.

Local media show images of the giant flag fluttering over Mexico City's Campo Marte parade ground Saturday with its iconic eagle inverted.

President Enrique Pena Nieto acknowledged the gaffe, but he added that, "Upside down or right side up, backward or forward, the flag is a symbol that gives us a sense of identity, of belonging, of pride in being Mexicans."

In some countries flying a flag upside down can be considered a desecration, a distress signal or a form of protest. Some Mexicans took to social media to mock it as emblematic of Pena Nieto's unpopular government.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DUISBURG, Germany (AP) - A thirsty goalkeeper chose the wrong time to have a drink during a second-tier soccer game in Germany on Saturday.

Duisburg's Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken had picked up a bottle behind his own goal-line and was not even watching the game against Ingolstadt when the inevitable happened in the 18th minute.

After hosts Duisburg had seen a goal harshly disallowed, Ingolstadt quickly moved the ball up the field. Duisburg defender Gerrit Nauber headed back to his goalkeeper, not realizing that Flekken was still behind the line with his back to the ball. Stefan Kutschke ran in to score unchallenged as Flekken turned round too late.

"I heard the goal jingle and thought we were leading 2-0," Flekken told Sky TV. "Of course the lads love such moments. I'm going to have to take a lot of flak from my teammates over the next weeks. I'll take the drinking bottle home and burn it somewhere in the garden."

In the end Flekken did have something to raise a glass to - Duisburg won 2-1 and rose to fourth in the second division.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LAS VEGAS (AP) - What happens in Vegas really can stay in Vegas.

Tourists catching a flight out of Sin City can now dump their leftover legal marijuana in metal containers set up at the airport.

The 10 green bins dubbed "amnesty boxes" prevent federal transportation agents from finding pot on passengers during security screenings. The drug is legal in Nevada but still banned by the U.S. government.

The containers were installed last week following a county ban on marijuana possession and advertising at McCarran International Airport, aiming to keep it in compliance with federal law. They are bolted to the ground and designed so marijuana and prescription drugs can only be dropped in, not taken out.

"The amnesty boxes are offered as a way to help people comply with this ordinance," airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said in an email.

Transportation Security Administration agents normally hand over marijuana-related cases to local law enforcement. Las Vegas police Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez said no citations have been issued stemming from the airport's ban on marijuana possession and advertising, passed in September.

The boxes are something travelers may have seen before - at least two airports in Colorado, where recreational marijuana is also legal, offer amnesty boxes.

But they're likely to be a bigger draw at the Las Vegas airport, which saw 48.5 million passengers last year. Legal sales of recreational marijuana began in the state on July 1, and they have exceeded expectations.

That's despite a ban on consuming it in public, including the Las Vegas Strip, hotels and casinos. Those 21 and older with a valid ID can buy up to an ounce of pot and use it only in private homes.

The airport boxes display Clark County's ordinance and are clearly marked, with a black, bold font stating: "Disposal for Prescription and Recreational Drugs." They contrast sharply with nearby trash cans.

A contractor, not police, will initially empty the boxes multiple times per week and then adjust the schedule as usage patterns develop.

Crews said the county aviation department plans to install 20 bins but could add more. In addition to the boxes placed Friday outside the airport, three were set up at the nearby car rental facility.

The remaining seven bins will be installed at smaller area airports and other department-owned properties.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Newly minted baseball player Tim Tebow has been playing it safe at New York Mets spring training this week after he sprained his ankle in a freak mishap on the field.

Tebow, who arrived in Florida for training last week, sprained his ankle on Monday or Tuesday after stepping on a sprinkler head, the New York Post reported Sunday.The 30-year-old NFL alum, whose Christian faith on the field earned him fans around the world, said his foot got caught on a sprinkler head in the outfield of the Mets spring training facility in Port St. Lucie.

"I'm trying to be smart about it and keep the ankle taped," Tebow said.

Ex-NFL player Tim Tebow projected to play in the major league by New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson.Video

Tebow will play in majors according to Mets general manager

The Mets announced last month that Tebow was one of nine additional players invited to its spring training.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is preparing for his second professional baseball season. Tebow signed a minor league contract with the Mets in September 2016, but didn't receive an invite to the MLB camp, according to the Bleacher Report.

Tebow spent 2017 between the St. Lucie Mets of the Class A Advanced Florida State League and the Columbia Fireflies of the Class A South Atlantic League. In 126 games between both teams, he had a .226 batting average with eight home runs and 52 RBI.

He was 4 for 27 (.148) with no extra-base hits, one walk and eight strikeouts in nine spring training games for the Mets last year.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ROCHESTER, Vt. (AP) - With just three students left attending high school here, junior Kimberly Taylor moves from one empty classroom to the next, taking mostly online classes or studying alone.

She misses her friends and her classes. She also worries about where she will attend school next year, now that her remote valley town has voted to close the combined middle and high school. And she worries about how she will get to another school, maybe having to travel over a mountain on roads that can be dicey in winter.

"It's definitely going to be harder because currently I don't have a car," she said, "but next year I'm going to need one to get to school."

Vermont, like some other rural states, has been wrestling with dropping enrollment, rising education costs and tightening budgets, and is searching for solutions; it has encouraged school districts to merge. Nationally, school budgets have yet to fully recover from the impact of the 2008-2009 recession, and while enrollment is increasing overall, the proportion of students in rural schools has been decreasing over the past decade, according to Patte Barth, the director of the National School Boards Association's Center for Public Education.

But in many ways, Vermont's predicament is special. It is a largely rural state, and one of the least populated, with a yearly average decline of about 1,300 students due to a stagnant population. The Burlington metro area, Vermont's largest, barely tops 200,000 people. The remaining 400,000 residents are spread throughout a few smaller cities and many smaller towns, not far from one another as the crow flies but often separated by the ridges and valleys of the Green Mountains for which the state is named.

Some U.S. towns have tried to pool resources and get the benefits of economies of scale by consolidating districts or schools, but one downside can be transportation, with students taking a bus an hour and a half one way, requiring them essentially to extend their school day and cut into extracurricular activities, according to Barth.

Mountains surround picturesque Rochester, a 25-minute drive from the nearest big town. When Tropical Storm Irene washed away roads and bridges in 2011, it was virtually cut off from civilization.

For the past decade, the talk has been about how to keep the school open with fewer and fewer students, school board Chairman Jeff Sherwin said.

Rochester considered merging its school district with two other communities, but the proposal failed after not all the towns approved it. Now some of its 1,000 residents are thinking about homeschooling or moving, while some families worry how they will get students to and from school in another community.

In the next academic year, the elementary school will merge with the district serving neighboring Stockbridge, and each town will keep those schools open. Rochester middle and high school students will go to other schools, with parents providing transportation. One option would be for parents to drop them off 4 miles away in another town that would then take them to a school in Middlebury, a 40-minute drive from Rochester.

Teachers saw that the high school, which is next to the elementary school, would likely close, so some decided to leave last year, Sherwin said. That gave the school board about a month and half to find new teachers, he said, so the board chose to pay tuition for the high school students to attend schools in other communities, he said.

Taylor, who has attended the Rochester district all her life, said she didn't have enough time to research what school to attend, so she decided to stay. Her brother attends the middle school, and their mother works in the school kitchen of the building that houses the middle school and high school.

Most of her friends left to go to school over a mountain in Middlebury or to an early college program in Randolph, about a half-hour drive.

"I knew that not everyone would stay, but I thought a couple more would," said Taylor, who runs cross country but had to run with the middle school team this year. She now worries that scholarship money intended for Rochester graduates will no longer be available to her.

Karen Rogers, whose daughter attends the middle school, doesn't know what their family will do about school next year.

"We've talked about actually moving out of town," she said. "We're not sure what to do yet."

Resident Connie Mendell said she sees both sides of the issue.

"It's kind of like we're just in a really tough spot for a while. And I hate to say it but I'm glad my kids made it through before this happened," she said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Clark County commissioners are considering an ordinance that would allow customers at salons and barbershops to buy beer or wine while getting their haircut.

The Clark County proposal was pushed by industry, with business owners saying many customers asked if the establishment offered drinks, Commissioner Lawrence Weekly said.

At least seven states have approved alcohol service at salons, barbershops and spas, according to the National Conference of State Legislators. California approved its law allowing free beer or wine in 2016, with similar laws on the books in Maryland, Mississippi, Utah, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.

Some Clark County businesses serve alcohol on a limited basis through liquor catering companies. The county ordinance would allow barber shops and cosmetology establishments to pursue permits to purchase wholesale beer and wine that they sell to customers, the Las Vegas Sun reported .

County Commissioner Susan Brager said she is concerned about expanding alcohol availability in a town with legal marijuana and other businesses already serving beer and wine. She said the ordinance would need to be crafted narrowly for her to support it and that she is in favor of paint studios selling wine.

"I think that pretty soon we're opening up the door that any business could figure out a way to be able to serve wine and beer, and then next up they want to sell liquor," Brager said.

Some commissioners raised concerns about enforcement, saying establishments might say they are hair salons when really the business is primarily alcohol sales. Jacqueline Holloway, director of the business license department, said existing enforcement should be enough to ensure those with permits are complying with the law.

"Not knowing exactly how many permits we'll be vetting and looking at, we will be able to use the resources that we currently have, I believe," Holloway said.

The proposal would require businesses to turn in specific operational plans for where and how the alcohol will be served and fit into the business.

The ordinance also would limit the amount of alcohol that could be served per customer to two 8-ounce drinks.

The commission on Tuesday approved a business impact statement related to the proposal and set a public meeting for March 6.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Creede is just like many other tiny mountain towns. It has beautiful views, a lot of hiking and recreation, and a place or two to meet friends and have a beer after work.

It also has those values that might seem old-fashioned to people who live in larger cities.

"Your neighbor may be the person who helps you out when you need something," said Manuel Zarate, who said he has relied on those neighbors more than once, including a time when his dog went missing. "To me this is what America should be about-this is a place where you can have conversations even with the people who don't agree with you."

While Creede is set right into the Colorado Rockies, with enormous cliffs on either side of its main street, the thing that keeps residents there is not the mountains.

"I'm very fond of these people," said Annie Butler.

The people. So when they decided to hold an art exhibit featuring the town's beauty, they looked past the cliffs, and concentrated on something else.

"The opportunity to have a whole town willing to be painted is hard to pass up," said Katrina Zarate, an artist from Portland, OR.

She painted 172 portraits-including more than 250 people in the town of about 500. The portraits are varied in styles. The people depicted are different ages, from babies to the oldest woman in town. But nearly every painting has something in common-a smile.

"I saw a lot of beards, a lot of plaid, and a lot of personalities," Katrina Zarate said as she hung the exhibit in the town's community center, which just happens to be a cave. "I've never done a show in a cave--this is definitely the most interesting place I've ever done a show."

