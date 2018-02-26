WATCH: Guy smoking on subway tracks finishes cigarette with train over him

WATCH: Guy smoking on subway tracks finishes cigarette with train over himPosted: Updated:
1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum
First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured. An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center. Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...>>
Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.>>
Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive' heart attack
LOS ANGELES - Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a "massive heart attack" Sunday night and says he's lucky to be alive. The 47-year-old "Clerks" director and star posted on Twitter that the doctor told him he had 100% blocked of his LAD artery. Smith was performing 2 comedy shows Sunday night and decided to cancel the second show to go to the hospital.>>
Metallica coming to Spokane December 2
SPOKANE, Wash. - The tease is over. Metallica will play Spokane on A video message on both the band's and the Spokane Arena's social media pages pointed to Spokane making the cut for a stop on Metallica's 2018 tour, and Monday morning it was confirmed. Metallica will play the Spokane Arena on Tickets go on sale>>
School delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018
School delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018Here's a look at which school districts are experiencing a delay or are closed for February 26, 2018: (UPDATED 2/25 at 7:00PM) 2 HR DELAY Garfield-Palouse SD Liberty SD CLOSED ?Mullan SD Whitepine SD KHQ will continue to update the list as more calls come into the newsroom from school districts.
Coeur d'Alene students organize walkout for gun control
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - From coast to coast, students at high schools across the country last week walked out in protest of gun violence. “For younger generations, this is something that's going to be a fear in their mind every single day, a school is somewhere where they are supposed to feel safe,” Annika Silk said. Silk and Ashley Romanowski are seniors at Coeur d’Alene High School.>>
Report: California officials lacked solid fire alert plan
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A new report concludes that officials lacked a coordinated plan to alert the public to unprecedented wildfires in Northern California last year. Sonoma County requested Monday's report by California's Office of Emergency Services after the county was criticized for failing to alert people quickly enough.>>
Grand Canyon helicopter crash victim dies, 2 still critical
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries. Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg has confirmed that 29-year-old Ellie Milward died Sunday at University Medical Center.>>
Sheriff's office warns of jury duty scam in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a scam Monday after alert citizen tipped them off. Jury Commissioner Christine Quayle says the phone number for her office's jury message line appeared on the citizens caller ID after a missed call. When the citizen called the number back, they reached reporting information for jury duty and were afraid they missed jury service and panicked.>>
Spokane deputies recover over 9 ounces of meth after car chase
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County deputies busted a man with $18,000 worth of meth on him following a chase Sunday evening. Around 6:20 p.m. Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Humphrey checked the license plate of a beige Kia on his mobile computer near the intersection of Maple and 4th and found the vehicle had been reported stolen two days before.>>
Naked man on ATV who led Kansas City police on chase faces multiple charges
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A naked man who led police on a chase while driving the wrong way down a Kansas City, Missouri, highway Sunday afternoon was fully clothed during his first court appearance Monday. He was charged in Clay County with sexual misconduct, property damage, tampering with a vehicle and burglary in connection with the incident.>>
BNSF to install 2nd track from north Idaho to Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rising train traffic is prompting BNSF Railway to make plans to install a second track from Hauser, Idaho, to the Spokane Valley. The project calls for a 4.4-mile second track to be installed parallel to an existing BNSF mainline track, which carries freight from Seattle to the Midwest. The project is to be finished by 2035.>>
WATCH: Guy smoking on subway tracks finishes cigarette with train over him
NEW YORK (AP) - New Yorkers are a special breed. For proof, look no further than the video posted on Twitter by Shon Mogharabi Monday morning. In the video you can see a man finishing his morning cigarette with the B train parked above him. He stubs the cigarette out on the side of the train before moving out from underneath it, throwing some trash at the train, then hoisting himself up off the tracks, doing a jig for responding firefighters.>>
Missing snowshoers killed in avalanche near Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two teenagers who went missing during a snowshoeing trip near Snoqualmie Pass were killed in an avalanche. King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott says searcher found the boys, ages 17 and 18, just before noon Monday.>>
Study concludes that falls from windows are rare at WSU
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - A new report by Washington State University concludes that people rarely fall out of the windows of university buildings, and most such incidents occur off-campus at facilities the school does not own. The report was commissioned after a student was injured falling from a window last August, and it was released Monday.>>
