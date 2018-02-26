WATCH: Guy smoking on subway tracks finishes cigarette with trai - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: Guy smoking on subway tracks finishes cigarette with train over him

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
NEW YORK, NY -

New Yorkers are a special breed. For proof, look no further than the video posted on Twitter by Shon Mogharabi Monday morning.

In the video you can see a man finishing his morning cigarette with the B train parked above him. He stubs the cigarette out on the side of the train before moving out from underneath it, throwing some trash at the train, then hoisting himself up off the tracks, doing a jig for responding firefighters.

It's bonkers.

"Been living in NYC way too long. Saw a guy on the tracks this AM, with the B train speeding ahead. Tried to pull him out and he ducked under the tracks. He’s all good, he was just enjoying a morning cig under the train," Mogharabi wrote in his tweet.

Since posting the video on Twitter, the man's Monday morning antics have been viewed more than 700,000 times.

Mogarabi told the New York Post his fellow commuters thought he was dead when the train showed up at the station and were shocked to see his hand sticking up from between the platform and the train.

“I can’t believe he didn’t get hit, and I can’t believe that I was the only one who tried to grab him,” Mogharabi said. “He looked like he knew what he was doing, like he does this all the time.”

Police escorted the man from the platform and took him to Bellevue hospital for evaluation. He was not arrested.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum

    1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum

    Sunday, February 25 2018 11:15 PM EST2018-02-26 04:15:14 GMT
    Courtesy WSDOT: picture of another avalanche along SR 20.Courtesy WSDOT: picture of another avalanche along SR 20.

    First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured.  An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center.  Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...

    >>

    First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured.  An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center.  Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...

    >>

  • Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach

    Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:28 PM EST2018-02-25 19:28:52 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.

    >>

  • Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive' heart attack

    Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive' heart attack

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:30 AM EST2018-02-26 13:30:57 GMT

    LOS ANGELES - Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a "massive heart attack" Sunday night and says he's lucky to be alive.  The 47-year-old "Clerks" director and star posted on Twitter that the doctor told him he had 100% blocked of his LAD artery.  Smith was performing 2 comedy shows Sunday night and decided to cancel the second show to go to the hospital.  

    >>

    LOS ANGELES - Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a "massive heart attack" Sunday night and says he's lucky to be alive.  The 47-year-old "Clerks" director and star posted on Twitter that the doctor told him he had 100% blocked of his LAD artery.  Smith was performing 2 comedy shows Sunday night and decided to cancel the second show to go to the hospital.  

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene students organize walkout for gun control

    Coeur d'Alene students organize walkout for gun control

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:38 PM EST2018-02-27 01:38:32 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - From coast to coast, students at high schools across the country last week walked out in protest of gun violence. “For younger generations, this is something that's going to be a fear in their mind every single day, a school is somewhere where they are supposed to feel safe,” Annika Silk said. Silk and Ashley Romanowski are seniors at Coeur d’Alene High School.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - From coast to coast, students at high schools across the country last week walked out in protest of gun violence. “For younger generations, this is something that's going to be a fear in their mind every single day, a school is somewhere where they are supposed to feel safe,” Annika Silk said. Silk and Ashley Romanowski are seniors at Coeur d’Alene High School.

    >>

  • Report: California officials lacked solid fire alert plan

    Report: California officials lacked solid fire alert plan

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:17 PM EST2018-02-27 01:17:08 GMT

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A new report concludes that officials lacked a coordinated plan to alert the public to unprecedented wildfires in Northern California last year.    Sonoma County requested Monday's report by California's Office of Emergency Services after the county was criticized for failing to alert people quickly enough.

    >>

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A new report concludes that officials lacked a coordinated plan to alert the public to unprecedented wildfires in Northern California last year.    Sonoma County requested Monday's report by California's Office of Emergency Services after the county was criticized for failing to alert people quickly enough.

    >>

  • Grand Canyon helicopter crash victim dies, 2 still critical

    Grand Canyon helicopter crash victim dies, 2 still critical

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:14 PM EST2018-02-27 01:14:40 GMT
    Photo courtesy: Teddy FujimotoPhoto courtesy: Teddy Fujimoto
    Photo courtesy: Teddy FujimotoPhoto courtesy: Teddy Fujimoto

    LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.    Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg has confirmed that 29-year-old Ellie Milward died Sunday at University Medical Center.

    >>

    LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.    Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg has confirmed that 29-year-old Ellie Milward died Sunday at University Medical Center.

    >>
    •   