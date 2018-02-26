WATCH: Guy smoking on subway tracks finishes cigarette with train over him

New Yorkers are a special breed. For proof, look no further than the video posted on Twitter by Shon Mogharabi Monday morning.

In the video you can see a man finishing his morning cigarette with the B train parked above him. He stubs the cigarette out on the side of the train before moving out from underneath it, throwing some trash at the train, then hoisting himself up off the tracks, doing a jig for responding firefighters.

It's bonkers.

"Been living in NYC way too long. Saw a guy on the tracks this AM, with the B train speeding ahead. Tried to pull him out and he ducked under the tracks. He’s all good, he was just enjoying a morning cig under the train," Mogharabi wrote in his tweet.

Been living in NYC way too long. Saw a guy on the tracks this AM, with the B train speeding ahead. Tried to pull him out and he ducked under the tracks. He’s all good, he was just enjoying a morning cig under the train. pic.twitter.com/SV20vtj6go — Shon Mogharabi (@ShonNotSean) February 26, 2018

Since posting the video on Twitter, the man's Monday morning antics have been viewed more than 700,000 times.

Mogarabi told the New York Post his fellow commuters thought he was dead when the train showed up at the station and were shocked to see his hand sticking up from between the platform and the train.

“I can’t believe he didn’t get hit, and I can’t believe that I was the only one who tried to grab him,” Mogharabi said. “He looked like he knew what he was doing, like he does this all the time.”

Police escorted the man from the platform and took him to Bellevue hospital for evaluation. He was not arrested.