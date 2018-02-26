BNSF to install 2nd track from north Idaho to Spokane Valley - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

BNSF to install 2nd track from north Idaho to Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Rising train traffic is prompting BNSF Railway to make plans to install a second track from Hauser, Idaho, to the Spokane Valley.
  
The project calls for a 4.4-mile second track to be installed parallel to an existing BNSF mainline track, which carries freight from Seattle to the Midwest. The project is to be finished by 2035.
  
The Spokesman-Review says the project includes modifications of crossings, realignment of existing tracks, changes to existing railroad structures and construction of a new bridge over the Spokane River.
  
The goal is to ensure double track capacity across the Idaho Panhandle to the Spokane Valley.
  
An estimated 58 trains use the BNSF rail line every day. It's expected by 2035, that number will increase to 114 trains daily.
  
Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    •   