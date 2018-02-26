Naked man on ATV who led Kansas City police on chase faces multi - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Naked man on ATV who led Kansas City police on chase faces multiple charges

Posted: Updated:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -

A naked man who led police on a chase while driving the wrong way down a Kansas City, Missouri, highway Sunday afternoon was fully clothed during his first court appearance Monday. He was charged in Clay County with sexual misconduct, property damage, tampering with a vehicle and burglary in connection with the incident.

Police said they received a call around 2:15 p.m. Sunday about a "suspicious party" without clothes driving an allegedly stolen ATV through yards.

According to court documents, the man, later identified as 27-year-old Johnathan Menth, refused to stop and took off on the ATV through a field. He drove through several fields, wooded areas, sidewalks and residential areas before he got on Interstate 435, speeding southbound in the northbound lanes. Officers followed in the southbound lanes in order to warn approaching traffic.

Menth then got off the highway and drove on railroad tracks. Eventually he encountered officers waiting for him, and Menth struck two railway junction boxes and was thrown from the ATV.

On Monday, court records show Menth told Kansas City police that he had been high at the time. He had been stopped by police earlier in the day for driving a car with a flat tire. He led police on a chase in the car, before it was called off. Afterward Menth told police he abandoned the car and found the ATV with a key in the ignition.

Menth told police he stole the ATV to try to get back home, and didn't stop for police because he was high. 

WDAF-TV in Kansas City reports Menth's bond was set at $50,000 with the stipulation that, if he posted the bond, he does not go out in public "unless fully dressed."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum

    1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum

    Sunday, February 25 2018 11:15 PM EST2018-02-26 04:15:14 GMT
    Courtesy WSDOT: picture of another avalanche along SR 20.Courtesy WSDOT: picture of another avalanche along SR 20.

    First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured.  An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center.  Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...

    >>

    First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured.  An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center.  Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...

    >>

  • Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach

    Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:28 PM EST2018-02-25 19:28:52 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.

    >>

  • Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive' heart attack

    Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive' heart attack

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:30 AM EST2018-02-26 13:30:57 GMT

    LOS ANGELES - Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a "massive heart attack" Sunday night and says he's lucky to be alive.  The 47-year-old "Clerks" director and star posted on Twitter that the doctor told him he had 100% blocked of his LAD artery.  Smith was performing 2 comedy shows Sunday night and decided to cancel the second show to go to the hospital.  

    >>

    LOS ANGELES - Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a "massive heart attack" Sunday night and says he's lucky to be alive.  The 47-year-old "Clerks" director and star posted on Twitter that the doctor told him he had 100% blocked of his LAD artery.  Smith was performing 2 comedy shows Sunday night and decided to cancel the second show to go to the hospital.  

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Report: California officials lacked solid fire alert plan

    Report: California officials lacked solid fire alert plan

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:17 PM EST2018-02-27 01:17:08 GMT

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A new report concludes that officials lacked a coordinated plan to alert the public to unprecedented wildfires in Northern California last year.    Sonoma County requested Monday's report by California's Office of Emergency Services after the county was criticized for failing to alert people quickly enough.

    >>

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A new report concludes that officials lacked a coordinated plan to alert the public to unprecedented wildfires in Northern California last year.    Sonoma County requested Monday's report by California's Office of Emergency Services after the county was criticized for failing to alert people quickly enough.

    >>

  • Grand Canyon helicopter crash victim dies, 2 still critical

    Grand Canyon helicopter crash victim dies, 2 still critical

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:14 PM EST2018-02-27 01:14:40 GMT
    Photo courtesy: Teddy FujimotoPhoto courtesy: Teddy Fujimoto
    Photo courtesy: Teddy FujimotoPhoto courtesy: Teddy Fujimoto

    LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.    Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg has confirmed that 29-year-old Ellie Milward died Sunday at University Medical Center.

    >>

    LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.    Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg has confirmed that 29-year-old Ellie Milward died Sunday at University Medical Center.

    >>

  • Sheriff's office warns of jury duty scam in Bonner County

    Sheriff's office warns of jury duty scam in Bonner County

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:11 PM EST2018-02-27 01:11:35 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a scam Monday after alert citizen tipped them off. Jury Commissioner Christine Quayle says the phone number for her office's jury message line appeared on the citizens caller ID after a missed call. When the citizen called the number back, they reached reporting information for jury duty and were afraid they missed jury service and panicked.

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a scam Monday after alert citizen tipped them off. Jury Commissioner Christine Quayle says the phone number for her office's jury message line appeared on the citizens caller ID after a missed call. When the citizen called the number back, they reached reporting information for jury duty and were afraid they missed jury service and panicked.

    >>
    •   