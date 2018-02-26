Naked man on ATV who led Kansas City police on chase faces multiple charges

A naked man who led police on a chase while driving the wrong way down a Kansas City, Missouri, highway Sunday afternoon was fully clothed during his first court appearance Monday. He was charged in Clay County with sexual misconduct, property damage, tampering with a vehicle and burglary in connection with the incident.

Police said they received a call around 2:15 p.m. Sunday about a "suspicious party" without clothes driving an allegedly stolen ATV through yards.

According to court documents, the man, later identified as 27-year-old Johnathan Menth, refused to stop and took off on the ATV through a field. He drove through several fields, wooded areas, sidewalks and residential areas before he got on Interstate 435, speeding southbound in the northbound lanes. Officers followed in the southbound lanes in order to warn approaching traffic.

Menth then got off the highway and drove on railroad tracks. Eventually he encountered officers waiting for him, and Menth struck two railway junction boxes and was thrown from the ATV.

On Monday, court records show Menth told Kansas City police that he had been high at the time. He had been stopped by police earlier in the day for driving a car with a flat tire. He led police on a chase in the car, before it was called off. Afterward Menth told police he abandoned the car and found the ATV with a key in the ignition.

Menth told police he stole the ATV to try to get back home, and didn't stop for police because he was high.

WDAF-TV in Kansas City reports Menth's bond was set at $50,000 with the stipulation that, if he posted the bond, he does not go out in public "unless fully dressed."