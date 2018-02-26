Spokane deputies recover over 9 ounces of meth after car chase

Spokane County deputies busted a man with $18,000 worth of meth on him following a chase Sunday evening.

Around 6:20 p.m. Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Humphrey checked the license plate of a beige Kia on his mobile computer near the intersection of Maple and 4th and found the vehicle had been reported stolen two days before. He followed the car, that had two people inside, and more deputies and Spokane Police officers arrived as backup.

The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Trevor J. Mclaughlin, began making turns while keeping the car under the speed limit. Deputy Humphrey continued to follow the car without activating his lights and siren.

When backup arrived, the deputy activated his lights to conduct a traffic stop. As Mclaughlin turned east on 14th Avenue, he immediately accelerated. When Deputy Humphrey attempted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit, but Mclaughlin slammed on his brakes and turned directly in front of the patrol car. Mclaughlin hit the rear of the Kia lightly and Mclaughlin was able to escape.

Mclaughlin turned north across the Maple Street Bridge where Spokane Police Officer Mark Brownell successfully deployed spike strips causing the two front tires to deflate.

Just south of Maxwell on Maple, Mclaughlin stopped the vehicle quickly, jumped out, and fled on foot. As he did, Deputy Humphrey observed a container fall on to the ground. Deputy Jerry Moffett, who was assisting, stayed with the vehicle, the container, and detained the passenger with the aid of additional units.

Another responding deputy was able to catch Mclaughlin near Maxwell and Ash. The deputy used a Taser to bring Mclaughlin to the ground after he refused several commands to stop running. He continued to resist arrest even after the Taser was used, according to deputies.

When he fell to the ground, Mclaughlin hit and cut his head. He was provided medical attention at the scene and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Deputy Humphrey returned to the stolen car and recovered the container he saw fall to the ground when Mclaughlin took off. Inside he found two baggies containing a large amount of a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. The meth was weighed and showed a cumulative total of over nine ounces with an approximate street value of over $18,000.

The vehicle was seized as evidence and a search, scales, needs and other paraphernalia was recovered.

The passenger was not charged and was later released from the scene.

Mclaughlin was booked into Spokane County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Resisting Arrest.