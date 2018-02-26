Sheriff's office warns of jury duty scam in Bonner County

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a scam Monday after alert citizen tipped them off.

Jury Commissioner Christine Quayle says the phone number for her office's jury message line appeared on the citizens caller ID after a missed call. When the citizen called the number back, they reached reporting information for jury duty and were afraid they missed jury service and panicked.

Quayle says that if someone calls with the jury message line number, 208-290-4993, it may not be the Jury Office calling. The number is used mainly for information and not personal contact.

If you or someone you know has received one of these phone calls, call the Jury Office landline number at 208-265-1443 and report the incident. Quayle says the Jury Office would never make a threatening phone call to a resident and demand payment or request personal information for jury service non-compliance.

If you do receive a threatening phone call or one asking for personal information, call the sheriff's office's non-emergency number at 208-265-5525 to report it.