Coeur d'Alene students organize walkout for gun control
1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum
First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured. An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center. Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...>>
Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.>>
Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive' heart attack
LOS ANGELES - Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a "massive heart attack" Sunday night and says he's lucky to be alive. The 47-year-old "Clerks" director and star posted on Twitter that the doctor told him he had 100% blocked of his LAD artery. Smith was performing 2 comedy shows Sunday night and decided to cancel the second show to go to the hospital.>>
Metallica coming to Spokane December 2
SPOKANE, Wash. - The tease is over. Metallica will play Spokane on A video message on both the band's and the Spokane Arena's social media pages pointed to Spokane making the cut for a stop on Metallica's 2018 tour, and Monday morning it was confirmed. Metallica will play the Spokane Arena on Tickets go on sale>>
School delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018
Flu shot doesn't cause influenza epidemic
WASHINGTON (AP) - You can't get the flu from a flu shot. And public health officials aren't blaming the vaccine for causing this season's nasty epidemic. Some "natural" health websites have misrepresented remarks of a Wisconsin county public health nurse, Anna Treague, who was trying to explain to a local newspaper why this year's influenza vaccine was not as effective as other years.>>
Trump says he'd have rushed into Fla. school
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he would have rushed, unarmed, into the Florida high school where a mass shooting was happening, if he had been there. Trump says, "You don't know until you're tested, but I think I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too.">>
BNSF planning to install a double track between Spokane Valley and Hauser
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - BNSF just announced they’re planning on a $160 million capital improvement program here in Washington state. Part of that includes a project to add a double track from Spokane Valley to Hauser, Idaho. BNSF tells KHQ these projects are something they do all over to make it a safe, reliable, and efficient network. This one happening in the Inland Northwest is still in the design phase. But will this impact the drive for emergency responders? We checked...>>
KHQ Investigates: Woman placed in sex offender ‘warehouse’ through state-funded program
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaymee Wright was trying to turn her life around. After years of drug addiction and homelessness, Wright decided it was time for a positive change. So, in May of 2017, the 22-year-old applied for the Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) program, which gives short-term housing assistance to homeless people in the Inland Northwest. Wright had just been released from jail and was placed on house arrest, which meant she needed to find a home or else face more time>>
Family remembers 10-month-old boy one year after tragic death
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s been one year since the death of a 10-month-old boy and his family is making sure that he and other children who suffered from abuse are not forgotten. Police say Caiden Henry was killed by his babysitter, Joshua Mobley. The family of Caiden is still dealing with the pain. “It’s sad. It's sad,” says Kitara Johnson, his aunt. “He was innocent. And he should be here today.” She says her nephew was a happy baby, and had ...>>
3 boys charged for threats at 3 Pierce County schools
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say three boys have been arrested and charged with felony harassment for allegedly threatening violence in separate incidents at two schools in Tacoma and one in Spanaway. Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says police investigated Friday after social media threats were made toward people at Truman Middle School in Tacoma.>>
Coeur d'Alene students organize walkout for gun control
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - From coast to coast, students at high schools across the country last week walked out in protest of gun violence. “For younger generations, this is something that's going to be a fear in their mind every single day, a school is somewhere where they are supposed to feel safe,” Annika Silk said. Silk and Ashley Romanowski are seniors at Coeur d’Alene High School.>>
Report: California officials lacked solid fire alert plan
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A new report concludes that officials lacked a coordinated plan to alert the public to unprecedented wildfires in Northern California last year. Sonoma County requested Monday's report by California's Office of Emergency Services after the county was criticized for failing to alert people quickly enough.>>
Grand Canyon helicopter crash victim dies, 2 still critical
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries. Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg has confirmed that 29-year-old Ellie Milward died Sunday at University Medical Center.>>
Sheriff's office warns of jury duty scam in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a scam Monday after alert citizen tipped them off. Jury Commissioner Christine Quayle says the phone number for her office's jury message line appeared on the citizens caller ID after a missed call. When the citizen called the number back, they reached reporting information for jury duty and were afraid they missed jury service and panicked.>>
