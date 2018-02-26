3 boys charged for threats at 3 Pierce County schools

Authorities say three boys have been arrested and charged with felony harassment for allegedly threatening violence in separate incidents at two schools in Tacoma and one in Spanaway.



Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says police investigated Friday after social media threats were made toward people at Truman Middle School in Tacoma. In that case, police say they recovered a weapon and arrested a 12-year-old boy.



The News Tribune reports that a 15-year-old boy was booked Sunday for allegedly making threats on social media toward people at Lincoln High School in Tacoma. Police learned of those threats Sunday.



The Pierce County Prosecutor's Office said a 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday for making threats on a school bus toward people at Spanaway Lake High School.



All three boys have been lodged in juvenile detention.

