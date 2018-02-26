Family remembers 10-month-old boy one year after tragic death

It’s been one year since the death of a 10-month-old boy and his family is making sure that he and other children who suffered from abuse are not forgotten.

Police say Caiden Henry was killed by his babysitter, Joshua Mobley.

The family of Caiden is still dealing with the pain.

“It’s sad. It's sad,” says Kitara Johnson, his aunt. “He was innocent. And he should be here today.”

She says her nephew was a happy baby, and had a smile that could light up any room. He was just a few months away from turning one.

“He's an innocent baby. And I just think about the tragic way he left here. As a mom, as an aunt, you wonder, did he suffer? How long was it? Did he cry for you?” Kitara says.

In the last year, Kitara and her family have been leading the effort to make sure no one else has to go through the same tragedy. Most recently, they held a community forum to discuss how they can end child abuse.

“I knew in that room that the solution does lie in our community. I believe that if it takes a village to raise a child it takes a village to save one, save them all,” she says.

She hopes the community will continue to be a part of that finding that solution. She says they’re compiling all the ideas from the last forum, and will have another working forum at the end of April to create a strategy toward a solution.