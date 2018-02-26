KHQ Investigates: Woman placed in sex offender ‘warehouse’ throu - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

KHQ Investigates: Woman placed in sex offender ‘warehouse’ through state-funded program

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Jaymee Wright was trying to turn her life around. After years of drug addiction and homelessness, Wright decided it was time for a positive change.

So, in May of 2017, the 22-year-old applied for the Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) program, which gives short-term housing assistance to homeless people in the Inland Northwest.

Wright had just been released from jail and was placed on house arrest, which meant she needed to find a home or else face more time behind bars.

“I went to the Goodwill to get into the HEN program,” said Wright. “She said ‘you could wait two weeks.’ That wouldn’t work. I would go back to jail. I needed somewhere to be to be under house arrest.”

Due to a shortage of affordable housing, the New Washington Apartments in downtown Spokane were Wright’s only option at the time. These apartments, located on the 300 block of W 2nd Avenue, house nearly a dozen level three and level two sex offenders.

“I was trying to stay clean and sober,” said Wright. “So it doesn’t seem like a good situation but it was my only option.”

Wright visited the apartments and signed the paperwork needed to move forward, but she wouldn’t last the night.

“I felt so unsafe and so disgusted,” said Wright. “It was nasty and there was stuff all over the walls, the door wouldn’t shut, and I was in the one hallway with no camera. The camera didn’t work.”

Fearing for her safety, Wright didn’t stay. Instead, she went back to jail.

Wright is now nine months sober and living with a family who took her in.

As for the HEN program, the staff is aware that the New Washington Apartments is used to house high-risk sex offenders, but their hands are tied for a couple of reasons.

According to Heather Alexander, the Sr. Director of Marketing and Strategic Communications at Goodwill, which operates the HEN program, the vacancy rate for low-income housing is around one-percent.

“I think that’s one of the most challenging situations,” said Alexander. “For some of them, it means waiting a long time to find a place to live because there is a lack of available housing in our community.”

Alexander says in addition to a lack of affordable housing, they have to comply with the Fair Housing Law, which prohibits them from stirring people away from a particular location.

“We can’t tell people to stay away from here, or stay away from there,” said Alexander. “We have to be careful about that.”

Alexander also says HEN participants find their own apartment, view it, and sign a lease. Goodwill does not select apartments for HEN participants.

In addition, before signing a lease, the HEN participant must have the landlord review and sign a detailed “Habitability Certificate” that outlines HUD habitability guidelines.

“Our commitment is to our participants and to helping them find a place,” said Alexander. “So they’re not sleeping on the streets, not camping in their cars.”

Alexander says there are currently no women staying in the New Washington Apartments through the HEN program. She also says they have received no complaints from former program participants regarding unsafe living conditions and would investigate such incidents.

  1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum

  Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.

  Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive' heart attack

    LOS ANGELES - Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a "massive heart attack" Sunday night and says he's lucky to be alive.  The 47-year-old "Clerks" director and star posted on Twitter that the doctor told him he had 100% blocked of his LAD artery.  Smith was performing 2 comedy shows Sunday night and decided to cancel the second show to go to the hospital.  

  Flu shot doesn't cause influenza epidemic

    WASHINGTON (AP) - You can't get the flu from a flu shot. And public health officials aren't blaming the vaccine for causing this season's nasty epidemic.    Some "natural" health websites have misrepresented remarks of a Wisconsin county public health nurse, Anna Treague, who was trying to explain to a local newspaper why this year's influenza vaccine was not as effective as other years.

  Trump says he'd have rushed into Fla. school

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he would have rushed, unarmed, into the Florida high school where a mass shooting was happening, if he had been there.    Trump says, "You don't know until you're tested, but I think I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too."

  BNSF planning to install a double track between Spokane Valley and Hauser

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - BNSF just announced they're planning on a $160 million capital improvement program here in Washington state. Part of that includes a project to add a double track from Spokane Valley to Hauser, Idaho. BNSF tells KHQ these projects are something they do all over to make it a safe, reliable, and efficient network. This one happening in the Inland Northwest is still in the design phase. But will this impact the drive for emergency responders? We checked...

    •   