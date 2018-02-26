Trump says he'd have rushed into Fla. school

President Donald Trump says he would have rushed, unarmed, into the Florida high school where a mass shooting was happening, if he had been there.



Trump says, "You don't know until you're tested, but I think I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too."



The president was speaking to a roomful of governors at the White House. Their meeting was heavily focused on finding ways to address the massacre of 17 students and teachers in a Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. It was the latest gathering in which the president spoke of a need to enact new gun-control measures and improve school safety.

