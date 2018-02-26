Lewiston neighbors help fight garage fire - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Lewiston neighbors help fight garage fire

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
LEWISTON, Idaho -

The Lewiston Fire Department reports a construction worker spotted a garage fire and then helped get it under control before crews arrived Monday afternoon. The call came in just after 1 p.m. It was reported that smoke and flames were coming from a garage in the 1300 block of Hemlock Avenue. When crews arrived, they found light smoke and no flames.

The fire was discovered by a construction worker across the street. The construction worker and a neighbor used garden hoses to knock down the flames and saved the homeowner from major damage.

Heavy damage to the electrical panel was found. A fire inspector was brought in and determined the cause of the fire was from improperly discarded ashes from the fireplace. Damage to the garage and the contents in the garage is estimated at $25,000.

No injuries were reported.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum

    1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum

    Sunday, February 25 2018 11:15 PM EST2018-02-26 04:15:14 GMT
    Courtesy WSDOT: picture of another avalanche along SR 20.Courtesy WSDOT: picture of another avalanche along SR 20.

    First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured.  An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center.  Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...

    >>

    First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured.  An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center.  Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...

    >>

  • Metallica coming to Spokane December 2

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:13 AM EST2018-02-26 14:13:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The tease is over. Metallica will play Spokane on  A video message on both the band's and the Spokane Arena's social media pages pointed to Spokane making the cut for a stop on Metallica's 2018 tour, and Monday morning it was confirmed.  Metallica will play the Spokane Arena on  Tickets go on sale 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The tease is over. Metallica will play Spokane on  A video message on both the band's and the Spokane Arena's social media pages pointed to Spokane making the cut for a stop on Metallica's 2018 tour, and Monday morning it was confirmed.  Metallica will play the Spokane Arena on  Tickets go on sale 

    >>

  • Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach

    Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:28 PM EST2018-02-25 19:28:52 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Moses Lake armed robber claimed victim stole his mail

    Moses Lake armed robber claimed victim stole his mail

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:31 AM EST2018-02-27 06:31:00 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police arrested an armed robber Sunday afternoon and recovered the gun used in the robbery. Officers responded to the 700 block of Dahlia for a report of a robbery that had just happened around 4 p.m. The victim told officers that he had arrived home and found 28-year-old Todd Gremler in his house taking stuff. Gremler and the victim apparently knew each other.

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police arrested an armed robber Sunday afternoon and recovered the gun used in the robbery. Officers responded to the 700 block of Dahlia for a report of a robbery that had just happened around 4 p.m. The victim told officers that he had arrived home and found 28-year-old Todd Gremler in his house taking stuff. Gremler and the victim apparently knew each other.

    >>

  • Trump says lawmakers need to buck NRA every once in a while

    Trump says lawmakers need to buck NRA every once in a while

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-02-27 05:57:56 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says political leaders sometimes need to buck the National Rifle Association.    Republicans controlling Congress are less sure of that approach, keeping largely quiet amid public calls for stricter gun laws.    In the Senate, a bipartisan bill seeks to strengthen the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says political leaders sometimes need to buck the National Rifle Association.    Republicans controlling Congress are less sure of that approach, keeping largely quiet amid public calls for stricter gun laws.    In the Senate, a bipartisan bill seeks to strengthen the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

    >>

  • Lewiston neighbors help fight garage fire

    Lewiston neighbors help fight garage fire

    Monday, February 26 2018 11:34 PM EST2018-02-27 04:34:39 GMT
    Police find suspicious devicePolice find suspicious device

    LEWISTON, Idaho - The Lewiston Fire Department reports a construction worker spotted a garage fire and then helped get it under control before crews arrived Monday afternoon. The call came in just after 1 p.m. It was reported that smoke and flames were coming from a garage in the 1300 block of Hemlock Avenue. When crews arrived, they found light smoke and no flames.

    >>

    LEWISTON, Idaho - The Lewiston Fire Department reports a construction worker spotted a garage fire and then helped get it under control before crews arrived Monday afternoon. The call came in just after 1 p.m. It was reported that smoke and flames were coming from a garage in the 1300 block of Hemlock Avenue. When crews arrived, they found light smoke and no flames.

    >>
    •   