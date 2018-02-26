Lewiston neighbors help fight garage fire

The Lewiston Fire Department reports a construction worker spotted a garage fire and then helped get it under control before crews arrived Monday afternoon. The call came in just after 1 p.m. It was reported that smoke and flames were coming from a garage in the 1300 block of Hemlock Avenue. When crews arrived, they found light smoke and no flames.

The fire was discovered by a construction worker across the street. The construction worker and a neighbor used garden hoses to knock down the flames and saved the homeowner from major damage.

Heavy damage to the electrical panel was found. A fire inspector was brought in and determined the cause of the fire was from improperly discarded ashes from the fireplace. Damage to the garage and the contents in the garage is estimated at $25,000.

No injuries were reported.