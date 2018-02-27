Trump says lawmakers need to buck NRA every once in a while

President Donald Trump says political leaders sometimes need to buck the National Rifle Association.



Republicans controlling Congress are less sure of that approach, keeping largely quiet amid public calls for stricter gun laws.



In the Senate, a bipartisan bill seeks to strengthen the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.



Trump's ideas to arm many teachers, lift the minimum age for purchasing assault rifles to 21 and impose stricter background checks have fallen flat so far. The White House is inviting lawmakers from both parties for meetings this week.



The Senate's No. 2 Republican, John Cornyn of Texas, questions Trump's proposal to raise the age limit for assault weapons, calling it an arbitrary age increase.

