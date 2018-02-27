Moses Lake armed robber claimed victim stole his mail - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Moses Lake armed robber claimed victim stole his mail

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
MOSES LAKE, Wash. -

Moses Lake Police arrested an armed robber Sunday afternoon and recovered the gun used in the robbery.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Dahlia for a report of a robbery that had just happened around 4 p.m. The victim told officers that he had arrived home and found 28-year-old Todd Gremler in his house taking stuff. Gremler and the victim apparently knew each other.

Gremler told the victim he was there to get mail he thought the victim had stolen from him. When the victim confronted him and threatened to call police, Gremler allegedly pulled a gun, pointed it at the victim, and told the victim he would get his phone back when Gremler got his mail back.

Gremler took several items belonging to the victim, and went back to his house, which is located on the same property. Officers quickly arrested Gremler and served a search warrant on his home, where they found the gun used in the robbery, as well as the victim's cell phone, tools and fishing gear. 

Gremler was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of first degree robbery, first degree burglary and second degree assault.

Police say the case is still under investigation, but there is no evidence to date that the victim had any of Gremler's property

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum

    1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum

    Sunday, February 25 2018 11:15 PM EST2018-02-26 04:15:14 GMT
    Courtesy WSDOT: picture of another avalanche along SR 20.Courtesy WSDOT: picture of another avalanche along SR 20.

    First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured.  An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center.  Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...

    >>

    First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured.  An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center.  Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...

    >>

  • Metallica coming to Spokane December 2

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:13 AM EST2018-02-26 14:13:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The tease is over. Metallica will play Spokane on  A video message on both the band's and the Spokane Arena's social media pages pointed to Spokane making the cut for a stop on Metallica's 2018 tour, and Monday morning it was confirmed.  Metallica will play the Spokane Arena on  Tickets go on sale 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The tease is over. Metallica will play Spokane on  A video message on both the band's and the Spokane Arena's social media pages pointed to Spokane making the cut for a stop on Metallica's 2018 tour, and Monday morning it was confirmed.  Metallica will play the Spokane Arena on  Tickets go on sale 

    >>

  • Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach

    Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:28 PM EST2018-02-25 19:28:52 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Family remembers 10-month-old boy one year after tragic death

    Family remembers 10-month-old boy one year after tragic death

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:03 AM EST2018-02-27 07:03:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s been one year since the death of a 10-month-old boy and his family is making sure that he and other children who suffered from abuse are not forgotten. Police say Caiden Henry was killed by his babysitter, Joshua Mobley. The family of Caiden is still dealing with the pain. “It’s sad. It's sad,” says Kitara Johnson, his aunt. “He was innocent. And he should be here today.” She says her nephew was a happy baby, and had ...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s been one year since the death of a 10-month-old boy and his family is making sure that he and other children who suffered from abuse are not forgotten. Police say Caiden Henry was killed by his babysitter, Joshua Mobley. The family of Caiden is still dealing with the pain. “It’s sad. It's sad,” says Kitara Johnson, his aunt. “He was innocent. And he should be here today.” She says her nephew was a happy baby, and had ...

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 26th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 26th

    Monday, February 26 2018 5:43 PM EST2018-02-26 22:43:27 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 26th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 26th.

    >>

  • Moses Lake armed robber claimed victim stole his mail

    Moses Lake armed robber claimed victim stole his mail

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:31 AM EST2018-02-27 06:31:00 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police arrested an armed robber Sunday afternoon and recovered the gun used in the robbery. Officers responded to the 700 block of Dahlia for a report of a robbery that had just happened around 4 p.m. The victim told officers that he had arrived home and found 28-year-old Todd Gremler in his house taking stuff. Gremler and the victim apparently knew each other.

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police arrested an armed robber Sunday afternoon and recovered the gun used in the robbery. Officers responded to the 700 block of Dahlia for a report of a robbery that had just happened around 4 p.m. The victim told officers that he had arrived home and found 28-year-old Todd Gremler in his house taking stuff. Gremler and the victim apparently knew each other.

    >>
    •   