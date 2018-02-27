Moses Lake armed robber claimed victim stole his mail

Moses Lake armed robber claimed victim stole his mailPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum
1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche near Cle Elum
First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured. An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center. Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...>>
First responders reported to an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the Crystal Springs area. A second avalanche caused a roadway closure along SR 20. Kittitas County officials said one person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum, two others suffered minor injuries and another person was also injured. An avalanche warning has been issued for Washington's mountains by the Northwest Avalanche Center. Officials advised the public to only go into the backcountr...>>
Metallica coming to Spokane December 2
SPOKANE, Wash. - The tease is over. Metallica will play Spokane on A video message on both the band's and the Spokane Arena's social media pages pointed to Spokane making the cut for a stop on Metallica's 2018 tour, and Monday morning it was confirmed. Metallica will play the Spokane Arena on Tickets go on sale>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The tease is over. Metallica will play Spokane on A video message on both the band's and the Spokane Arena's social media pages pointed to Spokane making the cut for a stop on Metallica's 2018 tour, and Monday morning it was confirmed. Metallica will play the Spokane Arena on Tickets go on sale>>
Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach
Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.>>
Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive' heart attack
Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive' heart attack
LOS ANGELES - Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a "massive heart attack" Sunday night and says he's lucky to be alive. The 47-year-old "Clerks" director and star posted on Twitter that the doctor told him he had 100% blocked of his LAD artery. Smith was performing 2 comedy shows Sunday night and decided to cancel the second show to go to the hospital.>>
LOS ANGELES - Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a "massive heart attack" Sunday night and says he's lucky to be alive. The 47-year-old "Clerks" director and star posted on Twitter that the doctor told him he had 100% blocked of his LAD artery. Smith was performing 2 comedy shows Sunday night and decided to cancel the second show to go to the hospital.>>
School delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018
School delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018Here's a look at which school districts are experiencing a delay or are closed for February 26, 2018: (UPDATED 2/25 at 7:00PM) 2 HR DELAY Garfield-Palouse SD Liberty SD CLOSED ?Mullan SD Whitepine SD KHQ will continue to update the list as more calls come into the newsroom from school districts. >>Here's a look at which school districts are experiencing a delay or are closed for February 26, 2018: (UPDATED 2/25 at 7:00PM) 2 HR DELAY Garfield-Palouse SD Liberty SD CLOSED ?Mullan SD Whitepine SD KHQ will continue to update the list as more calls come into the newsroom from school districts. >>
School Closures & Delays
School Closures
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.>>
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Family remembers 10-month-old boy one year after tragic death
Family remembers 10-month-old boy one year after tragic death
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s been one year since the death of a 10-month-old boy and his family is making sure that he and other children who suffered from abuse are not forgotten. Police say Caiden Henry was killed by his babysitter, Joshua Mobley. The family of Caiden is still dealing with the pain. “It’s sad. It's sad,” says Kitara Johnson, his aunt. “He was innocent. And he should be here today.” She says her nephew was a happy baby, and had ...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s been one year since the death of a 10-month-old boy and his family is making sure that he and other children who suffered from abuse are not forgotten. Police say Caiden Henry was killed by his babysitter, Joshua Mobley. The family of Caiden is still dealing with the pain. “It’s sad. It's sad,” says Kitara Johnson, his aunt. “He was innocent. And he should be here today.” She says her nephew was a happy baby, and had ...>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 26th
Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 26th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 26th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 26th.>>
Moses Lake armed robber claimed victim stole his mail
Moses Lake armed robber claimed victim stole his mail
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police arrested an armed robber Sunday afternoon and recovered the gun used in the robbery. Officers responded to the 700 block of Dahlia for a report of a robbery that had just happened around 4 p.m. The victim told officers that he had arrived home and found 28-year-old Todd Gremler in his house taking stuff. Gremler and the victim apparently knew each other.>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police arrested an armed robber Sunday afternoon and recovered the gun used in the robbery. Officers responded to the 700 block of Dahlia for a report of a robbery that had just happened around 4 p.m. The victim told officers that he had arrived home and found 28-year-old Todd Gremler in his house taking stuff. Gremler and the victim apparently knew each other.>>
Trump says lawmakers need to buck NRA every once in a while
Trump says lawmakers need to buck NRA every once in a while
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says political leaders sometimes need to buck the National Rifle Association. Republicans controlling Congress are less sure of that approach, keeping largely quiet amid public calls for stricter gun laws. In the Senate, a bipartisan bill seeks to strengthen the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says political leaders sometimes need to buck the National Rifle Association. Republicans controlling Congress are less sure of that approach, keeping largely quiet amid public calls for stricter gun laws. In the Senate, a bipartisan bill seeks to strengthen the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.>>
Lewiston neighbors help fight garage fire
Lewiston neighbors help fight garage fire
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Lewiston Fire Department reports a construction worker spotted a garage fire and then helped get it under control before crews arrived Monday afternoon. The call came in just after 1 p.m. It was reported that smoke and flames were coming from a garage in the 1300 block of Hemlock Avenue. When crews arrived, they found light smoke and no flames.>>
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Lewiston Fire Department reports a construction worker spotted a garage fire and then helped get it under control before crews arrived Monday afternoon. The call came in just after 1 p.m. It was reported that smoke and flames were coming from a garage in the 1300 block of Hemlock Avenue. When crews arrived, they found light smoke and no flames.>>
Flu shot doesn't cause influenza epidemic
Flu shot doesn't cause influenza epidemic
WASHINGTON (AP) - You can't get the flu from a flu shot. And public health officials aren't blaming the vaccine for causing this season's nasty epidemic. Some "natural" health websites have misrepresented remarks of a Wisconsin county public health nurse, Anna Treague, who was trying to explain to a local newspaper why this year's influenza vaccine was not as effective as other years.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - You can't get the flu from a flu shot. And public health officials aren't blaming the vaccine for causing this season's nasty epidemic. Some "natural" health websites have misrepresented remarks of a Wisconsin county public health nurse, Anna Treague, who was trying to explain to a local newspaper why this year's influenza vaccine was not as effective as other years.>>
Trump says he'd have rushed into Fla. school
Trump says he'd have rushed into Fla. school
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he would have rushed, unarmed, into the Florida high school where a mass shooting was happening, if he had been there. Trump says, "You don't know until you're tested, but I think I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too.">>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he would have rushed, unarmed, into the Florida high school where a mass shooting was happening, if he had been there. Trump says, "You don't know until you're tested, but I think I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too.">>
BNSF planning to install a double track between Spokane Valley and Hauser
BNSF planning to install a double track between Spokane Valley and Hauser
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - BNSF just announced they’re planning on a $160 million capital improvement program here in Washington state. Part of that includes a project to add a double track from Spokane Valley to Hauser, Idaho. BNSF tells KHQ these projects are something they do all over to make it a safe, reliable, and efficient network. This one happening in the Inland Northwest is still in the design phase. But will this impact the drive for emergency responders? We checked...>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - BNSF just announced they’re planning on a $160 million capital improvement program here in Washington state. Part of that includes a project to add a double track from Spokane Valley to Hauser, Idaho. BNSF tells KHQ these projects are something they do all over to make it a safe, reliable, and efficient network. This one happening in the Inland Northwest is still in the design phase. But will this impact the drive for emergency responders? We checked...>>
KHQ Investigates: Woman placed in sex offender ‘warehouse’ through state-funded program
KHQ Investigates: Woman placed in sex offender ‘warehouse’ through state-funded program
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaymee Wright was trying to turn her life around. After years of drug addiction and homelessness, Wright decided it was time for a positive change. So, in May of 2017, the 22-year-old applied for the Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) program, which gives short-term housing assistance to homeless people in the Inland Northwest. Wright had just been released from jail and was placed on house arrest, which meant she needed to find a home or else face more time>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaymee Wright was trying to turn her life around. After years of drug addiction and homelessness, Wright decided it was time for a positive change. So, in May of 2017, the 22-year-old applied for the Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) program, which gives short-term housing assistance to homeless people in the Inland Northwest. Wright had just been released from jail and was placed on house arrest, which meant she needed to find a home or else face more time>>
3 boys charged for threats at 3 Pierce County schools
3 boys charged for threats at 3 Pierce County schools
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say three boys have been arrested and charged with felony harassment for allegedly threatening violence in separate incidents at two schools in Tacoma and one in Spanaway. Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says police investigated Friday after social media threats were made toward people at Truman Middle School in Tacoma.>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say three boys have been arrested and charged with felony harassment for allegedly threatening violence in separate incidents at two schools in Tacoma and one in Spanaway. Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says police investigated Friday after social media threats were made toward people at Truman Middle School in Tacoma.>>