Moses Lake armed robber claimed victim stole his mail

Moses Lake Police arrested an armed robber Sunday afternoon and recovered the gun used in the robbery.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Dahlia for a report of a robbery that had just happened around 4 p.m. The victim told officers that he had arrived home and found 28-year-old Todd Gremler in his house taking stuff. Gremler and the victim apparently knew each other.

Gremler told the victim he was there to get mail he thought the victim had stolen from him. When the victim confronted him and threatened to call police, Gremler allegedly pulled a gun, pointed it at the victim, and told the victim he would get his phone back when Gremler got his mail back.

Gremler took several items belonging to the victim, and went back to his house, which is located on the same property. Officers quickly arrested Gremler and served a search warrant on his home, where they found the gun used in the robbery, as well as the victim's cell phone, tools and fishing gear.

Gremler was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of first degree robbery, first degree burglary and second degree assault.

Police say the case is still under investigation, but there is no evidence to date that the victim had any of Gremler's property