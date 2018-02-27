New electronic bracelets allow Amazon to track employees every move

Amazon may be launching a way to track their employees every move and it's all in the name of efficiency.



The company has just received a patent for ultrasonic bracelets that track workers movements. The bracelets are supposed to be labor saving, monitoring how efficiently individuals can fill orders. The bracelets also vibrate as employees reach for the correct bins to reduce unnecessary motion.



This news has been met with some backlash... many saying this is asking humans to behave like robots.



It's now certain how Amazon will actually put these bracelet to use or how they will use the information gained from these devices.



Some say that if they're going to ask people to push themselves to their physical limits, they should have to pay people more.

