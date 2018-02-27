Hearing on Cruz canceled after agreement reached - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Hearing on Cruz canceled after agreement reached

Posted: Updated:

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the aftermath of the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida (all times local):
  
9:35 a.m.
  
Prosecutors and defense lawyers for Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz have reached an agreement on DNA and other samples he'll provide.
  
The Broward State Attorney's office says a court hearing on the matter scheduled for Tuesday was canceled because of the agreement.
  
In addition to DNA, prosecutors will get a hair sample from Cruz, as well as fingerprints and photographs.
  
The 19-year-old Cruz is charged with 17 counts of murder in the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Police say Cruz confessed to the crime.
  
Cruz wasn't expected to appear at the hearing.
  
___
  
9:20 a.m.
  
A judge has refused to step aside from the case of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz as requested by his lawyers.
  
Court records show that Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer denied the request Monday.
  
Cruz's lawyers claimed Scherer has made rulings and comments that indicate favoritism for prosecutors. They say in court papers that Cruz can't get a fair trial, but Scherer disagreed.
  
Cruz's lawyers' concerns revolve around a debate last week on whether to keep a defense confidential motion secret. Cruz, who's 19, is charged with 17 counts of murder in the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
  
___
  
7:55 a.m.
  
The suspect in the mass shooting at a Florida high school refused to let the district continue providing him with mental health services after he turned 18 and the superintendent of schools says federal law kept them from doing anything about it.
  
Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie tells the Sun Sentinel "You can't make someone do something when the law says they have the right to make that determination."
  
Nikolas Cruz, now 19, is accused killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day.
  
Runcie says Cruz had attended a school with programs for emotionally and disabled students, and returned to Douglas in August 2016. By November, he says the "situation had deteriorated." With the support of his mother, Cruz refused special needs services and remained at the school until February 2017.
  
___
  
7:35 a.m.
  
A court hearing on procedural matters for Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz has been canceled.
  
Court records show a hearing that had been scheduled for Tuesday is no longer on the docket. No immediate explanation was given.
  
Prosecutors had sought in the hearing to obtain an order allowing them to get hair and DNA samples from Cruz, as well as fingerprints and photographs.
  
The 19-year-old Cruz is charged with 17 counts of murder in the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Police say Cruz confessed to the crime.
  
Cruz wasn't expected to appear at the hearing.
  
___
  
6:15 p.m.
  
The Florida Senate Rules Committee has voted 9-4 for a bill that would raise the age to purchase rifles from 18 to 21 and create a three-day waiting period to buy the weapons.
  
Those rules are already in place for handguns. The bill also would make it easier to block gun sales or confiscate weapons from people who show violent tendencies or signs of mental illness.
  
The bill approved Monday also would let Florida counties authorize teachers to carry concealed weapons in school if they undergo law enforcement training and are deputized by the local sheriff's office.
  
But the committee refused to add an overall assault-style weapon ban in the bill, voting that amendment down 6-7 after more than two hours of testimony from dozens of gun safety advocates. Those advocates pleaded with lawmakers to ban weapons like the AR-15 used to kill 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day.
  
___
  
Follow the AP's complete coverage of the Florida school shooting here: https://apnews.com/tag/Floridaschoolshooting .

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • KHQ Investigates: Woman placed in sex offender ‘warehouse’ through state-funded program

    KHQ Investigates: Woman placed in sex offender ‘warehouse’ through state-funded program

    Monday, February 26 2018 10:19 PM EST2018-02-27 03:19:17 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaymee Wright was trying to turn her life around. After years of drug addiction and homelessness, Wright decided it was time for a positive change. So, in May of 2017, the 22-year-old applied for the Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) program, which gives short-term housing assistance to homeless people in the Inland Northwest. Wright had just been released from jail and was placed on house arrest, which meant she needed to find a home or else face more time 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaymee Wright was trying to turn her life around. After years of drug addiction and homelessness, Wright decided it was time for a positive change. So, in May of 2017, the 22-year-old applied for the Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) program, which gives short-term housing assistance to homeless people in the Inland Northwest. Wright had just been released from jail and was placed on house arrest, which meant she needed to find a home or else face more time 

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene students organize walkout for gun control

    Coeur d'Alene students organize walkout for gun control

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:38 PM EST2018-02-27 01:38:32 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - From coast to coast, students at high schools across the country last week walked out in protest of gun violence. “For younger generations, this is something that's going to be a fear in their mind every single day, a school is somewhere where they are supposed to feel safe,” Annika Silk said. Silk and Ashley Romanowski are seniors at Coeur d’Alene High School.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - From coast to coast, students at high schools across the country last week walked out in protest of gun violence. “For younger generations, this is something that's going to be a fear in their mind every single day, a school is somewhere where they are supposed to feel safe,” Annika Silk said. Silk and Ashley Romanowski are seniors at Coeur d’Alene High School.

    >>

  • North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook

    North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 7:42 AM EST2018-02-27 12:42:02 GMT

    WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook.   Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.

    >>

    WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook.   Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Wife of missing CdA boater arrested on suspicion of grand theft, forgery

    Wife of missing CdA boater arrested on suspicion of grand theft, forgery

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:24 AM EST2018-02-27 16:24:44 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Lori Isenberg, the wife of the missing Coeur d'Alene boater, Larry Isenberg, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of grand theft and 40 counts of forgery, according to a Kootenai County jail booking log. This story was first reported on by our partners at the Spokesman Review who say a police report with more details on the 64-year-old woman’s arrest was not immediately available.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Lori Isenberg, the wife of the missing Coeur d'Alene boater, Larry Isenberg, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of grand theft and 40 counts of forgery, according to a Kootenai County jail booking log. This story was first reported on by our partners at the Spokesman Review who say a police report with more details on the 64-year-old woman’s arrest was not immediately available.

    >>

  • Detained immigrants not entitled to bond hearing

    Detained immigrants not entitled to bond hearing

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 10:33 AM EST2018-02-27 15:33:14 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says immigrants the government has detained and is considering deporting aren't entitled by law to a bond hearing after six months in detention and then every six months if they're still being held.  The justices on Tuesday overturned a decision of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had said the immigrants were entitled to bond hearings.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says immigrants the government has detained and is considering deporting aren't entitled by law to a bond hearing after six months in detention and then every six months if they're still being held.  The justices on Tuesday overturned a decision of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had said the immigrants were entitled to bond hearings.

    >>

  • Trump reaches deal with Boeing on new presidential planes

    Trump reaches deal with Boeing on new presidential planes

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 10:26 AM EST2018-02-27 15:26:10 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has reached an informal deal with Boeing to provide the next generation presidential aircraft.    Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley says the $3.9 billion "fixed price contract" for the new planes, known as Air Force One when the president is on board, "will save the taxpayers more than $1.4 Billion."  Boeing, in a statement, said it is 'is proud to build the next generation of Air Force One."

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has reached an informal deal with Boeing to provide the next generation presidential aircraft.    Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley says the $3.9 billion "fixed price contract" for the new planes, known as Air Force One when the president is on board, "will save the taxpayers more than $1.4 Billion."  Boeing, in a statement, said it is 'is proud to build the next generation of Air Force One."

    >>
    •   