PHOTOS: Westbound lanes of I-90 closed at Ellensburg due to crash

The Washington State Patrol says all westbound lanes of I-90 are closed at Ellensburg due to a crash involving a semi-truck near Cle Elum.

WSP Trooper Brian Moore says this will be an extended closure that could last hours because the damage is extensive.

No word on any injuries, yet.

The Washington State Department of Transportation recommends using US 97 and SR 970 as alternate routes.