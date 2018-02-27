PHOTOS: Westbound lanes of I-90 now open after crash near Cle Elum

UPDATE: 1:06 p.m.

The Washington State Patrol says I-90 is now open after an early morning crash involving a semi-truck near Cle Elum.

WSP says drivers should expect changing road conditions on the pass in next couple of days, so give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going.

Previous Coverage:

The Washington State Patrol says all westbound lanes of I-90 are closed at Ellensburg due to a crash involving a semi-truck near Cle Elum.

WSP Trooper Brian Moore says this will be an extended closure that could last hours because the damage is extensive.

No word on any injuries, yet.

The Washington State Department of Transportation recommends using US 97 and SR 970 as alternate routes.

WB I-90 remains closed in Ellensburg HOWEVER we are now clearing those stuck between closure points. #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/uY2wUr526y — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) February 27, 2018