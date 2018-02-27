Detained immigrants not entitled to bond hearing - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Detained immigrants not entitled to bond hearing

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says immigrants the government has detained and is considering deporting aren't entitled by law to a bond hearing after six months in detention and then every six months if they're still being held.
  
The justices on Tuesday overturned a decision of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had said the immigrants were entitled to bond hearings.
  
Immigrants who've spent long periods in custody had brought the class-action lawsuit. The group included some people facing deportation because they've committed a crime and others who arrived at the border seeking asylum.
  
The American Civil Liberties Union, which brought the case, had previously said that about 34,000 immigrants are being detained on any given day in the United States. Most cases are resolved within six months.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • KHQ Investigates: Woman placed in sex offender ‘warehouse’ through state-funded program

    KHQ Investigates: Woman placed in sex offender ‘warehouse’ through state-funded program

    Monday, February 26 2018 10:19 PM EST2018-02-27 03:19:17 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaymee Wright was trying to turn her life around. After years of drug addiction and homelessness, Wright decided it was time for a positive change. So, in May of 2017, the 22-year-old applied for the Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) program, which gives short-term housing assistance to homeless people in the Inland Northwest. Wright had just been released from jail and was placed on house arrest, which meant she needed to find a home or else face more time 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaymee Wright was trying to turn her life around. After years of drug addiction and homelessness, Wright decided it was time for a positive change. So, in May of 2017, the 22-year-old applied for the Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) program, which gives short-term housing assistance to homeless people in the Inland Northwest. Wright had just been released from jail and was placed on house arrest, which meant she needed to find a home or else face more time 

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene students organize walkout for gun control

    Coeur d'Alene students organize walkout for gun control

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:38 PM EST2018-02-27 01:38:32 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - From coast to coast, students at high schools across the country last week walked out in protest of gun violence. “For younger generations, this is something that's going to be a fear in their mind every single day, a school is somewhere where they are supposed to feel safe,” Annika Silk said. Silk and Ashley Romanowski are seniors at Coeur d’Alene High School.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - From coast to coast, students at high schools across the country last week walked out in protest of gun violence. “For younger generations, this is something that's going to be a fear in their mind every single day, a school is somewhere where they are supposed to feel safe,” Annika Silk said. Silk and Ashley Romanowski are seniors at Coeur d’Alene High School.

    >>

  • North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook

    North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 7:42 AM EST2018-02-27 12:42:02 GMT

    WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook.   Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.

    >>

    WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook.   Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Wife of missing CdA boater arrested on suspicion of grand theft, forgery

    Wife of missing CdA boater arrested on suspicion of grand theft, forgery

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:24 AM EST2018-02-27 16:24:44 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Lori Isenberg, the wife of the missing Coeur d'Alene boater, Larry Isenberg, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of grand theft and 40 counts of forgery, according to a Kootenai County jail booking log. This story was first reported on by our partners at the Spokesman Review who say a police report with more details on the 64-year-old woman’s arrest was not immediately available.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Lori Isenberg, the wife of the missing Coeur d'Alene boater, Larry Isenberg, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of grand theft and 40 counts of forgery, according to a Kootenai County jail booking log. This story was first reported on by our partners at the Spokesman Review who say a police report with more details on the 64-year-old woman’s arrest was not immediately available.

    >>

  • Detained immigrants not entitled to bond hearing

    Detained immigrants not entitled to bond hearing

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 10:33 AM EST2018-02-27 15:33:14 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says immigrants the government has detained and is considering deporting aren't entitled by law to a bond hearing after six months in detention and then every six months if they're still being held.  The justices on Tuesday overturned a decision of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had said the immigrants were entitled to bond hearings.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says immigrants the government has detained and is considering deporting aren't entitled by law to a bond hearing after six months in detention and then every six months if they're still being held.  The justices on Tuesday overturned a decision of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had said the immigrants were entitled to bond hearings.

    >>

  • Trump reaches deal with Boeing on new presidential planes

    Trump reaches deal with Boeing on new presidential planes

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 10:26 AM EST2018-02-27 15:26:10 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has reached an informal deal with Boeing to provide the next generation presidential aircraft.    Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley says the $3.9 billion "fixed price contract" for the new planes, known as Air Force One when the president is on board, "will save the taxpayers more than $1.4 Billion."  Boeing, in a statement, said it is 'is proud to build the next generation of Air Force One."

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has reached an informal deal with Boeing to provide the next generation presidential aircraft.    Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley says the $3.9 billion "fixed price contract" for the new planes, known as Air Force One when the president is on board, "will save the taxpayers more than $1.4 Billion."  Boeing, in a statement, said it is 'is proud to build the next generation of Air Force One."

    >>
    •   