Wife of missing CdA boater arrested on suspicion of grand theft, forgery

KHQ.COM - Lori Isenberg, the wife of the missing Coeur d'Alene boater, Larry Isenberg, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of grand theft and 40 counts of forgery, according to a Kootenai County jail booking log.



This story was first reported on by our partners at the Spokesman Review who say a police report with more details on the 64-year-old woman’s arrest was not immediately available.



Isenberg was the former North Idaho Housing Coalition director but parted ways with the nonprofit in late January for undisclosed reasons.



Isenberg reported her husband missing on February 13th and told authorities she was with her husband on their boat when he fell into Lake Coeur d’Alene’s frigid waters while attempting to fix the motor on their boat.



An incident report states Lori Isenberg said she looked for her husband for “maybe two hours” before calling for help.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.