Backcountry skier missing for 21 hours found alive in Mount Bake - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Backcountry skier missing for 21 hours found alive in Mount Baker wilderness

Posted: Updated:

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Seattle backcountry expert skier has been found alive in a remote area of the Mount Baker wilderness by members of a rescue team who happened to be training nearby.
 
The Bellingham Herald reports 46-year-old Dave Drulard had been missing for 21 hours when he was found Sunday by two members of a Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council search and rescue team.
 
Mt. Baker Ski Area president Duncan Howatt says employees searched for Drulard until about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, using people on skis, snowmobiles and snow tractors.
 
Howatt said Drulard's wife notified the ski area about 5 p.m. Saturday, when he didn't return from what was supposed to be a short trip. He didn't say exactly where he was headed.
 
Three people are missing and presumed dead this winter after they disappeared in the same general location near Heather Meadows.
 
___
 
Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook

    North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 7:42 AM EST2018-02-27 12:42:02 GMT

    WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook.   Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.

    >>

    WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook.   Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.

    >>

  • KHQ Investigates: Woman placed in sex offender ‘warehouse’ through state-funded program

    KHQ Investigates: Woman placed in sex offender ‘warehouse’ through state-funded program

    Monday, February 26 2018 10:19 PM EST2018-02-27 03:19:17 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaymee Wright was trying to turn her life around. After years of drug addiction and homelessness, Wright decided it was time for a positive change. So, in May of 2017, the 22-year-old applied for the Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) program, which gives short-term housing assistance to homeless people in the Inland Northwest. Wright had just been released from jail and was placed on house arrest, which meant she needed to find a home or else face more time 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaymee Wright was trying to turn her life around. After years of drug addiction and homelessness, Wright decided it was time for a positive change. So, in May of 2017, the 22-year-old applied for the Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) program, which gives short-term housing assistance to homeless people in the Inland Northwest. Wright had just been released from jail and was placed on house arrest, which meant she needed to find a home or else face more time 

    >>

  • Wife of missing CdA boater arrested on suspicion of grand theft, forgery

    Wife of missing CdA boater arrested on suspicion of grand theft, forgery

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:24 AM EST2018-02-27 16:24:44 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Lori Isenberg, the wife of the missing Coeur d'Alene boater, Larry Isenberg, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of grand theft and 40 counts of forgery, according to a Kootenai County jail booking log. This story was first reported on by our partners at the Spokesman Review who say a police report with more details on the 64-year-old woman’s arrest was not immediately available.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Lori Isenberg, the wife of the missing Coeur d'Alene boater, Larry Isenberg, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of grand theft and 40 counts of forgery, according to a Kootenai County jail booking log. This story was first reported on by our partners at the Spokesman Review who say a police report with more details on the 64-year-old woman’s arrest was not immediately available.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane County Detectives searching for man who threatened to kill wife and himself

    Spokane County Detectives searching for man who threatened to kill wife and himself

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:11 PM EST2018-02-27 19:11:45 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a domestic violence suspect who they say made threats to kill his wife and himself early Tuesday morning.  Deputies say early Tuesday morning, they responded to a domestic violence call at a home in southwest Spokane County between Cheney and Spangle.  

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a domestic violence suspect who they say made threats to kill his wife and himself early Tuesday morning.  Deputies say early Tuesday morning, they responded to a domestic violence call at a home in southwest Spokane County between Cheney and Spangle.  

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Westbound lanes of I-90 closed at Ellensburg due to crash

    PHOTOS: Westbound lanes of I-90 closed at Ellensburg due to crash

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:32 PM EST2018-02-27 18:32:49 GMT

    CLE ELUM, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says all westbound lanes of I-90 are closed at Ellensburg due to a crash involving a semi-truck near Cle Elum.  WSP Trooper Brian Moore says this will be an extended closure that could last hours because the damage is extensive.  No word on any injuries, yet.  The Washington State Department of Transportation recommends using US 97 and SR 970 as alternate routes. 

    >>

    CLE ELUM, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says all westbound lanes of I-90 are closed at Ellensburg due to a crash involving a semi-truck near Cle Elum.  WSP Trooper Brian Moore says this will be an extended closure that could last hours because the damage is extensive.  No word on any injuries, yet.  The Washington State Department of Transportation recommends using US 97 and SR 970 as alternate routes. 

    >>

  • Backcountry skier missing for 21 hours found alive in Mount Baker wilderness

    Backcountry skier missing for 21 hours found alive in Mount Baker wilderness

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:09 PM EST2018-02-27 17:09:39 GMT

    BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Seattle backcountry expert skier has been found alive in a remote area of the Mount Baker wilderness by members of a rescue team who happened to be training nearby.   The Bellingham Herald reports 46-year-old Dave Drulard had been missing for 21 hours when he was found Sunday by two members of a Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council search and rescue team.

    >>

    BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Seattle backcountry expert skier has been found alive in a remote area of the Mount Baker wilderness by members of a rescue team who happened to be training nearby.   The Bellingham Herald reports 46-year-old Dave Drulard had been missing for 21 hours when he was found Sunday by two members of a Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council search and rescue team.

    >>
    •   