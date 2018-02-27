Man who threatened to kill wife and himself turns himself over to Spokane deputies

UPDATE: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports 51-year-old Kenneth Head Jr. has turned himself in Tuesday afternoon. Deputies had been searching for him since early Tuesday morning in connection to a domestic violence call in which he threatened to kill his wife and himself.

Head faces felony Harassment-Threats to Kill (DV) and Assault 4th (DV). Detectives continue their investigation and additional charges are possible.

Previous coverage:

Spokane County Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a domestic violence suspect who they say made threats to kill his wife and himself early Tuesday morning.

Deputies say early Tuesday morning, they responded to a domestic violence call at a home in southwest Spokane County between Cheney and Spangle.

Deputies where told 51-year-old Kenneth Head Jr. was the suspect in a "violent domestic violence assault" where he threatened to kill his wife. Head was armed with a .45 caliber handgun, possibly a shotgun and had access to several additional weapons.

Head was reportedly very intoxicated and made statements he had “nothing else to live for” and said, “Call the cops, I’ve got my guns and I’ve lived long enough.”

The victim was not seriously injured in the assault, but because of the seriousness of the incident and the potential Head could be suicidal, Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene.

Head's family was moved to a safe location and detectives are now trying to locate Head.

"Head should be considered armed and possibly dangerous due to his actions and statements," the Sheriff's Office said. "Citizens should not approach him. It is our sincere hope Head contacts Detectives and makes arrangements to safely surrender."

Kenneth Head Jr. is described as a white male, 5’05” tall, weighing approximately 230 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a silver 1988 Ford F250 pickup with Washington license plates C30787M.

Detectives would like your help locating 51-year-old Kenneth E. Head Jr. and urges anyone who has seen Kenneth Head Jr., or knows of his location, to call 9-1-1 immediately.