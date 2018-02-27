Spokane County Detectives searching for man who threatened to kill wife and himself

Spokane County Detectives searching for man who threatened to kill wife and himselfPosted: Updated:
North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook
WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook. Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.>>
KHQ Investigates: Woman placed in sex offender ‘warehouse’ through state-funded program
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaymee Wright was trying to turn her life around. After years of drug addiction and homelessness, Wright decided it was time for a positive change. So, in May of 2017, the 22-year-old applied for the Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) program, which gives short-term housing assistance to homeless people in the Inland Northwest. Wright had just been released from jail and was placed on house arrest, which meant she needed to find a home or else face more time>>
Wife of missing CdA boater arrested on suspicion of grand theft, forgery
KHQ.COM - Lori Isenberg, the wife of the missing Coeur d'Alene boater, Larry Isenberg, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of grand theft and 40 counts of forgery, according to a Kootenai County jail booking log. This story was first reported on by our partners at the Spokesman Review who say a police report with more details on the 64-year-old woman’s arrest was not immediately available.>>
Coeur d'Alene students organize walkout for gun control
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - From coast to coast, students at high schools across the country last week walked out in protest of gun violence. “For younger generations, this is something that's going to be a fear in their mind every single day, a school is somewhere where they are supposed to feel safe,” Annika Silk said. Silk and Ashley Romanowski are seniors at Coeur d’Alene High School.>>
PHOTOS: Westbound lanes of I-90 closed at Ellensburg due to crash
CLE ELUM, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says all westbound lanes of I-90 are closed at Ellensburg due to a crash involving a semi-truck near Cle Elum. WSP Trooper Brian Moore says this will be an extended closure that could last hours because the damage is extensive. No word on any injuries, yet. The Washington State Department of Transportation recommends using US 97 and SR 970 as alternate routes.>>
Hearing on Cruz canceled after agreement reached
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the aftermath of the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida (all times local): 9:35 a.m. Prosecutors and defense lawyers for Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz have reached an agreement on DNA and other samples he'll provide. The Broward State Attorney's office says a court hearing on the matter scheduled for Tuesday was canceled because of the agreement.>>
Spokane County Detectives searching for man who threatened to kill wife and himself
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a domestic violence suspect who they say made threats to kill his wife and himself early Tuesday morning. Deputies say early Tuesday morning, they responded to a domestic violence call at a home in southwest Spokane County between Cheney and Spangle.>>
PHOTOS: Westbound lanes of I-90 closed at Ellensburg due to crash
CLE ELUM, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says all westbound lanes of I-90 are closed at Ellensburg due to a crash involving a semi-truck near Cle Elum. WSP Trooper Brian Moore says this will be an extended closure that could last hours because the damage is extensive. No word on any injuries, yet. The Washington State Department of Transportation recommends using US 97 and SR 970 as alternate routes.>>
Backcountry skier missing for 21 hours found alive in Mount Baker wilderness
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Seattle backcountry expert skier has been found alive in a remote area of the Mount Baker wilderness by members of a rescue team who happened to be training nearby. The Bellingham Herald reports 46-year-old Dave Drulard had been missing for 21 hours when he was found Sunday by two members of a Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council search and rescue team.>>
Wife of missing CdA boater arrested on suspicion of grand theft, forgery
KHQ.COM - Lori Isenberg, the wife of the missing Coeur d'Alene boater, Larry Isenberg, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of grand theft and 40 counts of forgery, according to a Kootenai County jail booking log. This story was first reported on by our partners at the Spokesman Review who say a police report with more details on the 64-year-old woman’s arrest was not immediately available.>>
Detained immigrants not entitled to bond hearing
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says immigrants the government has detained and is considering deporting aren't entitled by law to a bond hearing after six months in detention and then every six months if they're still being held. The justices on Tuesday overturned a decision of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had said the immigrants were entitled to bond hearings.>>
Trump reaches deal with Boeing on new presidential planes
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has reached an informal deal with Boeing to provide the next generation presidential aircraft. Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley says the $3.9 billion "fixed price contract" for the new planes, known as Air Force One when the president is on board, "will save the taxpayers more than $1.4 Billion." Boeing, in a statement, said it is 'is proud to build the next generation of Air Force One.">>
US home prices jump in 2017 at fastest pace in 3 ½ years
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. home prices rose last year at the fastest 12-month pace in more than three years, as potential home buyers fought over a limited number of available properties. Standard & Poor's said that its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index jumped 6.3 percent in 2017, the most since June 2014. Home prices are rising much faster than wages and overall measure of inflation.>>
Hearing on Cruz canceled after agreement reached
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the aftermath of the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida (all times local): 9:35 a.m. Prosecutors and defense lawyers for Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz have reached an agreement on DNA and other samples he'll provide. The Broward State Attorney's office says a court hearing on the matter scheduled for Tuesday was canceled because of the agreement.>>
State officials on $100K bathroom: We should be more careful
BOSTON (AP) - The Massachusetts transportation secretary has issued a statement saying they will be "more careful" in the future after an investigation revealed transportation officials authorized a no-bid contract for a small $100,000 bathroom. The 115-square-foot bathroom and adjoining kitchenette was installed last year at the State Transportation Building inside the new state Transportation Department and MBTA board room.>>
California OKs driverless car testing without backup drivers
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Driverless cars will be tested on California roads for the first time without a human being behind a steering wheel under new rules for the fast-developing technology. The regulations approved Monday are a major step toward getting autonomous vehicles onto the streets of California, the nation's self-driving car hub.>>
