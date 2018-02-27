Alabama man gets 40 years for dismembering girlfriend with chain - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Alabama man gets 40 years for dismembering girlfriend with chainsaw

Posted: Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for dismembering his girlfriend with a chain saw and dumping her body parts in bags and boxes behind a Target store in Alabama.
 
William Lewis Paton was convicted of corpse abuse after charges of murder were dropped for lack of evidence. According to a report in AL.com/The Birmingham News, the cause of her death in 2015 couldn't be determined.
 
Payton denies killing or dismembering 27-year-old Tonya Lynn Amerson, the mother of two of his eight children.
 
Prosecutor Joshua Ballinger said at Monday's sentencing that 44-year-old Paton's actions showed "a level of depravity you see in a horror movie."
 
Payton's mother called him "a good kid." He still faces trial on abuse and sodomy charges involving a child younger than 12.
 
___
 
Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

