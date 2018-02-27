Japan police find body parts in murder linked to US suspect

Japan police find body parts in murder linked to US suspectPosted: Updated:
North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook
WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook. Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.>>
Wife of missing CdA boater arrested on suspicion of grand theft, forgery
KHQ.COM - Lori Isenberg, the wife of the missing Coeur d'Alene boater, Larry Isenberg, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of grand theft and 40 counts of forgery, according to a Kootenai County jail booking log. This story was first reported on by our partners at the Spokesman Review who say a police report with more details on the 64-year-old woman’s arrest was not immediately available.>>
KHQ Investigates: Woman placed in sex offender ‘warehouse’ through state-funded program
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaymee Wright was trying to turn her life around. After years of drug addiction and homelessness, Wright decided it was time for a positive change. So, in May of 2017, the 22-year-old applied for the Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) program, which gives short-term housing assistance to homeless people in the Inland Northwest. Wright had just been released from jail and was placed on house arrest, which meant she needed to find a home or else face more time>>
Coeur d'Alene students organize walkout for gun control
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - From coast to coast, students at high schools across the country last week walked out in protest of gun violence. “For younger generations, this is something that's going to be a fear in their mind every single day, a school is somewhere where they are supposed to feel safe,” Annika Silk said. Silk and Ashley Romanowski are seniors at Coeur d’Alene High School.>>
PHOTOS: Westbound lanes of I-90 now open after crash near Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says I-90 is now open after an early morning crash involving a semi-truck near Cle Elum. WSP says drivers should expect changing road conditions on the pass in next couple of days, so give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going.>>
Spokane County Detectives searching for man who threatened to kill wife and himself
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a domestic violence suspect who they say made threats to kill his wife and himself early Tuesday morning. Deputies say early Tuesday morning, they responded to a domestic violence call at a home in southwest Spokane County between Cheney and Spangle.>>
Trump names campaign manger for re-election bid
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is naming former digital adviser Brad Parscale as campaign manager of his 2020 re-election campaign. A person familiar with the announcement confirms Parscale's selection on the condition of anonymity because the person was unauthorized to publicly discuss the news. The conservative Drudge Report website first reported his selection.>>
PHOTOS: Westbound lanes of I-90 now open after crash near Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says I-90 is now open after an early morning crash involving a semi-truck near Cle Elum. WSP says drivers should expect changing road conditions on the pass in next couple of days, so give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going.>>
Woman tells police she had child with Steve Wynn after he raped her
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A woman has told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him. The Associated Press on Tuesday obtained copies of the police reports recently filed by the two women over allegations dating to the 1970s.>>
Japan police find body parts in murder linked to US suspect
TOKYO (AP) - Japanese police have found parts of a dismembered body believed to be of a missing woman in the mountains of western Japan in a murder case reportedly linked to an American tourist.Hyogo prefectural police said Monday that investigators found a torso, arms and legs in three locations in Kyoto and Osaka on Sunday. Police said the parts could be from the body of the missing woman.>>
Alabama man gets 40 years for dismembering girlfriend with chainsaw
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for dismembering his girlfriend with a chain saw and dumping her body parts in bags and boxes behind a Target store in Alabama. William Lewis Paton was convicted of corpse abuse after charges of murder were dropped for lack of evidence. According to a report in AL.com/The Birmingham News, the cause of her death in 2015 couldn't be determined.>>
Spokane County Detectives searching for man who threatened to kill wife and himself
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a domestic violence suspect who they say made threats to kill his wife and himself early Tuesday morning. Deputies say early Tuesday morning, they responded to a domestic violence call at a home in southwest Spokane County between Cheney and Spangle.>>
Backcountry skier missing for 21 hours found alive in Mount Baker wilderness
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Seattle backcountry expert skier has been found alive in a remote area of the Mount Baker wilderness by members of a rescue team who happened to be training nearby. The Bellingham Herald reports 46-year-old Dave Drulard had been missing for 21 hours when he was found Sunday by two members of a Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council search and rescue team.>>
Wife of missing CdA boater arrested on suspicion of grand theft, forgery
KHQ.COM - Lori Isenberg, the wife of the missing Coeur d'Alene boater, Larry Isenberg, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of grand theft and 40 counts of forgery, according to a Kootenai County jail booking log. This story was first reported on by our partners at the Spokesman Review who say a police report with more details on the 64-year-old woman’s arrest was not immediately available.>>
Detained immigrants not entitled to bond hearing
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says immigrants the government has detained and is considering deporting aren't entitled by law to a bond hearing after six months in detention and then every six months if they're still being held. The justices on Tuesday overturned a decision of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had said the immigrants were entitled to bond hearings.>>
Trump reaches deal with Boeing on new presidential planes
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has reached an informal deal with Boeing to provide the next generation presidential aircraft. Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley says the $3.9 billion "fixed price contract" for the new planes, known as Air Force One when the president is on board, "will save the taxpayers more than $1.4 Billion." Boeing, in a statement, said it is 'is proud to build the next generation of Air Force One.">>
