Kushner's security clearance downgraded per Kelly policy - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Kushner's security clearance downgraded per Kelly policy

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

The security clearance of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, has been downgraded. That's according to two people informed of the decision.
  
Kushner had been operating with an interim clearance at the "top secret/sensitive compartmented information" level for more than a year. Now, a White House official and a person familiar with the decision say he is only authorized to access information at the lower "secret" level. Neither source was authorized to discuss the decision publicly.
  
Chief of Staff John Kelly ordered that White House officials with interim clearances pending since before June 1, 2017, lose their access to the nation's deepest secrets if they hadn't received permanent clearances by last Friday. A White House official confirms that Kelly's order has been implemented.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook

    North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 7:42 AM EST2018-02-27 12:42:02 GMT

    WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook.   Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.

    >>

    WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook.   Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.

    >>

  • Wife of missing CdA boater arrested on suspicion of grand theft, forgery

    Wife of missing CdA boater arrested on suspicion of grand theft, forgery

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:24 AM EST2018-02-27 16:24:44 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Lori Isenberg, the wife of the missing Coeur d'Alene boater, Larry Isenberg, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of grand theft and 40 counts of forgery, according to a Kootenai County jail booking log. This story was first reported on by our partners at the Spokesman Review who say a police report with more details on the 64-year-old woman’s arrest was not immediately available.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Lori Isenberg, the wife of the missing Coeur d'Alene boater, Larry Isenberg, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of grand theft and 40 counts of forgery, according to a Kootenai County jail booking log. This story was first reported on by our partners at the Spokesman Review who say a police report with more details on the 64-year-old woman’s arrest was not immediately available.

    >>

  • KHQ Investigates: Woman placed in sex offender ‘warehouse’ through state-funded program

    KHQ Investigates: Woman placed in sex offender ‘warehouse’ through state-funded program

    Monday, February 26 2018 10:19 PM EST2018-02-27 03:19:17 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaymee Wright was trying to turn her life around. After years of drug addiction and homelessness, Wright decided it was time for a positive change. So, in May of 2017, the 22-year-old applied for the Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) program, which gives short-term housing assistance to homeless people in the Inland Northwest. Wright had just been released from jail and was placed on house arrest, which meant she needed to find a home or else face more time 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaymee Wright was trying to turn her life around. After years of drug addiction and homelessness, Wright decided it was time for a positive change. So, in May of 2017, the 22-year-old applied for the Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) program, which gives short-term housing assistance to homeless people in the Inland Northwest. Wright had just been released from jail and was placed on house arrest, which meant she needed to find a home or else face more time 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Car vandalism culprit? Evidence points to unidentified bear

    Car vandalism culprit? Evidence points to unidentified bear

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:58 PM EST2018-02-27 23:58:05 GMT

    SONTAG, Miss. (AP) - Stealing a picnic basket is one thing. Mauling a car is quite another.    A Mississippi wildlife department biologist says a bear attacked a woman's car Friday in the Sontag community about 60 miles south of Jackson.    Jamie Holt tells the Jackson Clarion-Ledger there were tooth and claw marks consistent with a bear on the front wheel wells and hood.

    >>

    SONTAG, Miss. (AP) - Stealing a picnic basket is one thing. Mauling a car is quite another.    A Mississippi wildlife department biologist says a bear attacked a woman's car Friday in the Sontag community about 60 miles south of Jackson.    Jamie Holt tells the Jackson Clarion-Ledger there were tooth and claw marks consistent with a bear on the front wheel wells and hood.

    >>

  • Woman sues Delta, says she was groped on flight

    Woman sues Delta, says she was groped on flight

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:14 PM EST2018-02-27 23:14:40 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - A woman who says being groped during an international flight prompted her to launch a campaign to draw attention to such mid-flight assaults is now suing Delta Airlines.    Allison Dvaladze says she was on an overnight flight from Seattle to Amsterdam in April 2016 when a stranger sitting beside her repeatedly grabbed her crotch. 

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - A woman who says being groped during an international flight prompted her to launch a campaign to draw attention to such mid-flight assaults is now suing Delta Airlines.    Allison Dvaladze says she was on an overnight flight from Seattle to Amsterdam in April 2016 when a stranger sitting beside her repeatedly grabbed her crotch. 

    >>

  • Kushner's security clearance downgraded per Kelly policy

    Kushner's security clearance downgraded per Kelly policy

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 5:51 PM EST2018-02-27 22:51:11 GMT

    WASHINGTON - The security clearance of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, has been downgraded. That's according to two people informed of the decision.

    >>

    WASHINGTON - The security clearance of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, has been downgraded. That's according to two people informed of the decision.

    >>
    •   