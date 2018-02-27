Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 27th

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) - Police say a damning clue led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man charged with stealing a pot of meatballs - red sauce smeared on his face and clothes.

Authorities in Luzerne County have charged 48-year-old Leahman Glenn Robert Potter with burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking for allegedly swiping a pot of meatballs from a man's garage on Monday.

Police say the victim reported his meatballs missing and told officers at around 2:30 p.m. Monday that he saw Potter standing in front of his house with red sauce on his face and clothes. The pot was found on the street.

It's unclear if Potter washed the sauce off before he was arrested a short time later.

Potter's attorney did not immediately respond to a voicemail seeking comment.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GREEN BAY, Va. (AP) - A set of identical twin sisters will fulfill their dream when they marry a set of identical twin brothers in a joint wedding this summer.

The Lynchburg News & Advance reports Jeremy and Josh Salyers proposed to Briana and Brittany Deane on Feb. 2 at Virginia's aptly named Twin Lakes State Park. The engagements came six months after the pairs met at the Twin Days Festival, which bills itself as the world's largest annual gathering of twins and other multiples, in Twinsburg, Ohio.

The 31-year-old Deanes had visited the festival, which Brittany calls "a magical place," since their first year of law school, the first time they had been apart. The Salyers made their first festival visit in 2017 and "lucked out on (their) first attempt," as Josh puts it.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York say a woman charged with theft took a shower before speaking with authorities in an attempt to make it seem like she hadn't robbed someone.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the 29-year-old woman got a ride to her home in Hudson Falls by another woman she did not know Thursday afternoon. Kingsbury police say the woman stole the victim's purse after a struggle and fled to her home on foot.

Responding officers say they followed the suspect's footprints to her home, where police say she had taken a shower to attempt to throw off police. The purse was recovered at the suspect's home and she was arrested.

The woman faces robbery and larceny charges.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This home's seen its fair share of happy endings - but not for the person who was about to buy it.

In Paradise Valley, Ariz., a woman named Linda Fein had just made a $1.8 million offer on a four-bedroom, 4,172-square-foot home spread across a 1.3-acre lot - until she pulled out of the deal after discovering its past in the porn industry.

Indeed, the property had been utilized as the set of Wifey's World, a porn site founded in 1998 and operated by a couple named Kevin and Sandra Otterson - the owners of the home - according to the Arizona Republic.

"At that price point, I figured there might be some courtesy to the buyer," Fein told the Republic. "I just can't make Thanksgiving dinner on counters where a porn star has been lounging around."

The home's listing agent told Fein the owners were in the "entertainment industry." That tidbit led her to the shocking discovery.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) The newest fitness craze is supposed to improve the health of both humans and Mother Earth.

It's called "plogging," and requires people to pick up trash while on a run.

The term is a portmanteau of jogging and "plocka upp," Swedish for "pick up," according to The Washington Post.

Plogging started in Sweden, but has started to pick up followers all over the world, based on the many Instagram photos that are popping up with the #plogging hashtag.

Plogging has benefits beyond the sense of self-satisfaction that comes from making the world a slightly cleaner place: It actually burns more calories than merely jogging.

The Swedish-based fitness app Lifesum, which considers plogging a legitimate exercise, says a 30-minute plog burns around 288 calories, compared to 235 calories burned just from jogging.

Plus, Mashable notes that bending over to pick up debris allows a person to get in some squats and lunges to boot.

Many people, like Emily Wright of Alexandria, Virginia, had plogged for a while before learning the activity actually had a name.

Some of the items Wright picks up include cigarette butts, plastic bottles and "an alarming number of full diapers. They turn my stomach the most," she told The Washington Post.

But while plogging isn't always pleasant, it's the alternative that scares her more.

"It's not that I don't think it's gross to pick it up. I do. But I also think it's gross for a person to not take responsibility for it."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(UPI) -- A Florida woman upset about the size of her water bills decided to send a message to the city by paying with $493 worth of pennies.

Dana McCool posted a video to Facebook showing her dropping off 49,300 pennies to pay her city water bill.

McCool said she wanted to send a message that water bills in the city are too expensive.

She said city officials told her the high water bills are likely the cause of a leak in her system, but a plumber and a leak detector told her that was not the case.

"I just wanted to make a statement. I want other people to come forward that has this bill. This is a far-reaching issue," she told WFTV.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Sky News) A video of a boy in China urinating in a lift, causing it to break down, has gone viral and been used as a warning to parents to keep control of their children.

The Ministry of Public Security has released the video showing the youngster urinating over the buttons of an elevator in a building in Chongqing, south west China.

The prank backfired, trapping the boy inside before he was later rescued.

The video was posted on the ministry's social order offences account on Weibo, China's popular Twitter-like service, under the headline "Stop being naughty!"

The footage, which has been viewed more than 12m times, shows the lift's control panel fusing, its lights turning on and off and its doors opening and closing, leaving the unidentified boy visibly distressed.

He is seen frantically pressing the buttons to try to get out.

In a post, the Ministry of Public Security said: "The child was trapped before being rescued. Please educate and take good care of your children!"

Weibo users were quick to criticise the child's parents, with one popular comment saying: "Behind a naughty child there are definitely naughty parents."

Another said: "No family education; I especially detest these sort of children."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

While a man slept near Grape Day Park, someone stole his mule and launched a search for the mule named Little Girl.

A video confirms the theft of Little Girl by two suspects Sunday night that was recorded by city cameras and released by the Escondido Police Department Monday afternoon.

The two suspects were seen near North Broadway and Clark Street leading the mule east along the flood control bike path.

John Sears, the owner of Little Girl, told NBC 7 he's had this mule for the past 25 years. He claimed he tied her up to a tree 10 feet away from where he slept Sunday night.

Sears, a self-proclaimed monk, migrates by foot across California with his mules every year. In the winter, he heads south to San Diego and, in January, he heads back toward Sacramento, according to his website.

Sears was only traveling with one mule, Little Girl, at the time.

The mule is 28 years old, cream colored with red markings on her legs and ears, a little over five feet tall, and weighs just under 1,000 pounds, according to the Escondido Police Department.

According to Sears' blog, Little Girl was impounded on Friday after police discovered him and his mule walking on the side of Interstate-5. Sears was arrested and released within the day, where he retrieved Little Girl on Saturday morning only to be stolen not 48 hours later, according to his website.

The Escondido Police Department said the mule was recovered at Kaile and El Norte with the assistance of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department helicopter Monday afternoon.

David Martinez, 28, of Escondido was arrested and charged with grand theft.

The mule does not appear to be injured, police said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Most kids are great at swiping a screen of a smartphone or tablet, but many struggle to hold a pencil.

Doctors in the UK say children use technology so much, their hand muscles are not developing properly. In fact, children are entering school with less hand strength and dexterity than just ten years ago.

Experts say parents can help by encouraging play with blocks, crayons, stickers or pull toys. And if you do break out the i-Pad, choose apps that use creative drawing and play.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(UPI) -- A New York state man said a store's failure to have a cup of coffee available led to his visiting a second shop, where he won a $5 million lottery jackpot.

Raymond Shove of Ontario told New York Lottery officials he decided to grab a cup of coffee and a lottery ticket during his drive home from work, but the first store he spotted didn't have any coffee available.

Shove said the need for a hot beverage led him to a Fastrac store, where he bought his coffee and a $5 Million Fortune Lottery scratch-off ticket.

"I brought my coffee and ticket down to the basement where I unwind and scratch my Lottery tickets," Shove said. "I've played this game for a while, but I was pretty shocked when I realized I won the jackpot. I was looking for the gag."

Shove said he put the ticket in a safe place and wend to bed without telling anyone about his good fortune.

"I didn't even tell my wife. I slid it under some newspapers and went to sleep," he said.

Shove chose to accept his winnings as a lump sum, amounting to $3,309,000 after required withholdings.

"I've never had this kind of money so I'll probably invest most of it. Take care of the family and plan for the future," Shove said.

