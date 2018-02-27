Woman sues Delta, says she was groped on flight

Woman sues Delta, says she was groped on flightPosted: Updated:
North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook
WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook. Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.>>
Wife of missing CdA boater arrested on suspicion of grand theft, forgery
KHQ.COM - Lori Isenberg, the wife of the missing Coeur d'Alene boater, Larry Isenberg, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of grand theft and 40 counts of forgery, according to a Kootenai County jail booking log. This story was first reported on by our partners at the Spokesman Review who say a police report with more details on the 64-year-old woman’s arrest was not immediately available.>>
KHQ Investigates: Woman placed in sex offender ‘warehouse’ through state-funded program
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaymee Wright was trying to turn her life around. After years of drug addiction and homelessness, Wright decided it was time for a positive change. So, in May of 2017, the 22-year-old applied for the Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) program, which gives short-term housing assistance to homeless people in the Inland Northwest. Wright had just been released from jail and was placed on house arrest, which meant she needed to find a home or else face more time>>
Coeur d'Alene students organize walkout for gun control
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - From coast to coast, students at high schools across the country last week walked out in protest of gun violence. “For younger generations, this is something that's going to be a fear in their mind every single day, a school is somewhere where they are supposed to feel safe,” Annika Silk said. Silk and Ashley Romanowski are seniors at Coeur d’Alene High School.>>
PHOTOS: Westbound lanes of I-90 now open after crash near Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says I-90 is now open after an early morning crash involving a semi-truck near Cle Elum. WSP says drivers should expect changing road conditions on the pass in next couple of days, so give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going.>>
Spokane County Detectives searching for man who threatened to kill wife and himself
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a domestic violence suspect who they say made threats to kill his wife and himself early Tuesday morning. Deputies say early Tuesday morning, they responded to a domestic violence call at a home in southwest Spokane County between Cheney and Spangle.>>
Woman sues Delta, says she was groped on flight
SEATTLE (AP) - A woman who says being groped during an international flight prompted her to launch a campaign to draw attention to such mid-flight assaults is now suing Delta Airlines. Allison Dvaladze says she was on an overnight flight from Seattle to Amsterdam in April 2016 when a stranger sitting beside her repeatedly grabbed her crotch.>>
Kushner's security clearance downgraded per Kelly policy
WASHINGTON - The security clearance of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, has been downgraded. That's according to two people informed of the decision.>>
Puerto Rico: Treasury cuts $5B disaster relief loan to $2B
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Puerto Rico's governor is demanding action from U.S. Congress after announcing that the Treasury Department has cut a nearly $5 billion disaster relief loan by more than half. Ricardo Rossello said Tuesday that federal officials reduced the amount to $2 billion without providing an explanation.>>
After her husband lost his eyesight in Iraq, Tiffany Smiley is on a quest for all veterans who have sacrificed
KHQ.COM - Tiffany Smiley, is on a quest to inspire women to believe in themselves and recognize the power they hold within. After a suicide car bomb took the eyesight of her husband while he was deployed in Iraq, Tiffany saw all the plans and dreams she had for her life and her husband be shattered in an instant. Not only had her husband Scotty lost his eyesight, he had lost his purpose.>>
American arrested on charges of trying to join Islamic State
NEW YORK (AP) - An American citizen from California who was radicalized by online propaganda traveled overseas to try to join a branch of the Islamic State group in Libya, U.S. prosecutors said Tuesday. A few days before he left in 2016, Bernard Augustine texted an unidentified relative, "If I ever get lucky enough to live in the khilafah, I'll burn my own passport, lol," according to a criminal complaint.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a domestic violence suspect who they say made threats to kill his wife and himself early Tuesday morning. Deputies say early Tuesday morning, they responded to a domestic violence call at a home in southwest Spokane County between Cheney and Spangle.>>
Police: Son knocked dad out in fight over dinnertime texting
YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - Police say a father was knocked unconscious by his son outside a Cape Cod restaurant after he told the boy to stop texting during dinner. Investigators say the pair had stepped outside the Yarmouth restaurant Saturday night after arguing inside. Police say the juvenile then punched his 63-year-old father in the face.>>
Man with red sauce on face charged with meatball theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) - Police say a damning clue led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man charged with stealing a pot of meatballs - red sauce smeared on his face and clothes. Authorities in Luzerne County have charged 48-year-old Leahman Glenn Robert Potter with burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking for allegedly swiping a pot of meatballs from a man's garage on Monday.>>
Trump names campaign manger for re-election bid
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is naming former digital adviser Brad Parscale as campaign manager of his 2020 re-election campaign. A person familiar with the announcement confirms Parscale's selection on the condition of anonymity because the person was unauthorized to publicly discuss the news. The conservative Drudge Report website first reported his selection.>>
CLE ELUM, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says I-90 is now open after an early morning crash involving a semi-truck near Cle Elum. WSP says drivers should expect changing road conditions on the pass in next couple of days, so give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going.>>
