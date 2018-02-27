Car vandalism culprit? Evidence points to unidentified bear

Car vandalism culprit? Evidence points to unidentified bearPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook
North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook
WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook. Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.>>
WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook. Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.>>
Wife of missing CdA boater arrested on suspicion of grand theft, forgery
Wife of missing CdA boater arrested on suspicion of grand theft, forgery
KHQ.COM - Lori Isenberg, the wife of the missing Coeur d'Alene boater, Larry Isenberg, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of grand theft and 40 counts of forgery, according to a Kootenai County jail booking log. This story was first reported on by our partners at the Spokesman Review who say a police report with more details on the 64-year-old woman’s arrest was not immediately available.>>
KHQ.COM - Lori Isenberg, the wife of the missing Coeur d'Alene boater, Larry Isenberg, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of grand theft and 40 counts of forgery, according to a Kootenai County jail booking log. This story was first reported on by our partners at the Spokesman Review who say a police report with more details on the 64-year-old woman’s arrest was not immediately available.>>
KHQ Investigates: Woman placed in sex offender ‘warehouse’ through state-funded program
KHQ Investigates: Woman placed in sex offender ‘warehouse’ through state-funded program
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaymee Wright was trying to turn her life around. After years of drug addiction and homelessness, Wright decided it was time for a positive change. So, in May of 2017, the 22-year-old applied for the Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) program, which gives short-term housing assistance to homeless people in the Inland Northwest. Wright had just been released from jail and was placed on house arrest, which meant she needed to find a home or else face more time>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaymee Wright was trying to turn her life around. After years of drug addiction and homelessness, Wright decided it was time for a positive change. So, in May of 2017, the 22-year-old applied for the Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) program, which gives short-term housing assistance to homeless people in the Inland Northwest. Wright had just been released from jail and was placed on house arrest, which meant she needed to find a home or else face more time>>
Coeur d'Alene students organize walkout for gun control
Coeur d'Alene students organize walkout for gun control
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - From coast to coast, students at high schools across the country last week walked out in protest of gun violence. “For younger generations, this is something that's going to be a fear in their mind every single day, a school is somewhere where they are supposed to feel safe,” Annika Silk said. Silk and Ashley Romanowski are seniors at Coeur d’Alene High School.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - From coast to coast, students at high schools across the country last week walked out in protest of gun violence. “For younger generations, this is something that's going to be a fear in their mind every single day, a school is somewhere where they are supposed to feel safe,” Annika Silk said. Silk and Ashley Romanowski are seniors at Coeur d’Alene High School.>>
Man who threatened to kill wife and himself turns himself over to Spokane deputies
Man who threatened to kill wife and himself turns himself over to Spokane deputies
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports 51-year-old Kenneth Head Jr. has turned himself in Tuesday afternoon. Deputies had been searching for him since early Tuesday morning in connection to a domestic violence call in which he threatened to kill his wife and himself.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports 51-year-old Kenneth Head Jr. has turned himself in Tuesday afternoon. Deputies had been searching for him since early Tuesday morning in connection to a domestic violence call in which he threatened to kill his wife and himself.>>
PHOTOS: Westbound lanes of I-90 now open after crash near Cle Elum
PHOTOS: Westbound lanes of I-90 now open after crash near Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says I-90 is now open after an early morning crash involving a semi-truck near Cle Elum. WSP says drivers should expect changing road conditions on the pass in next couple of days, so give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going.>>
CLE ELUM, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says I-90 is now open after an early morning crash involving a semi-truck near Cle Elum. WSP says drivers should expect changing road conditions on the pass in next couple of days, so give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Washington Fish and Wildlife staff rescue injured fawn near Ephrata
Washington Fish and Wildlife staff rescue injured fawn near Ephrata
EPHRATA, Wash. - Fish and Wildlife staff worked to free an injured fawn stuck in an irrigation canal near Ephrata. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said staff members Joshua Harmon and Joe Graves responded to the report and found the fawn slightly injured from trying to escape the concrete trap.>>
EPHRATA, Wash. - Fish and Wildlife staff worked to free an injured fawn stuck in an irrigation canal near Ephrata. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said staff members Joshua Harmon and Joe Graves responded to the report and found the fawn slightly injured from trying to escape the concrete trap.>>
Washington Legislature passes net-neutrality bill
Washington Legislature passes net-neutrality bill
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington Legislature has passed a measure to implement statewide net-neutrality rules in response to the Federal Communications Commission's recent repeal at the federal level. The Senate passed House Bill 2282 Tuesday on a bipartisan 35-14 vote and it now goes to Gov. Jay Inslee, who is expected to sign it.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington Legislature has passed a measure to implement statewide net-neutrality rules in response to the Federal Communications Commission's recent repeal at the federal level. The Senate passed House Bill 2282 Tuesday on a bipartisan 35-14 vote and it now goes to Gov. Jay Inslee, who is expected to sign it.>>
Sheriff's Office: Level III sex offender in Spokane area
Sheriff's Office: Level III sex offender in Spokane area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office wishes to notify the community that a level III sex offender is in the Spokane area. 54-year-old Wayne B. Symmonds was twice convicted of sex crimes. In 1998 Symmonds was charged with second degree child molestation and in 2013 he was charged with communications with a minor for immoral purposes.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office wishes to notify the community that a level III sex offender is in the Spokane area. 54-year-old Wayne B. Symmonds was twice convicted of sex crimes. In 1998 Symmonds was charged with second degree child molestation and in 2013 he was charged with communications with a minor for immoral purposes.>>
AP FACT CHECK: Lawmakers off mark on public records facts
AP FACT CHECK: Lawmakers off mark on public records facts
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington lawmakers are facing a public backlash after they bypassed normal legislative procedures and quickly approved a bill exempting themselves from the state's Public Records Act and subjecting themselves instead to more limited disclosure requirements.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington lawmakers are facing a public backlash after they bypassed normal legislative procedures and quickly approved a bill exempting themselves from the state's Public Records Act and subjecting themselves instead to more limited disclosure requirements.>>
Man who threatened to kill wife and himself turns himself over to Spokane deputies
Man who threatened to kill wife and himself turns himself over to Spokane deputies
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports 51-year-old Kenneth Head Jr. has turned himself in Tuesday afternoon. Deputies had been searching for him since early Tuesday morning in connection to a domestic violence call in which he threatened to kill his wife and himself.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports 51-year-old Kenneth Head Jr. has turned himself in Tuesday afternoon. Deputies had been searching for him since early Tuesday morning in connection to a domestic violence call in which he threatened to kill his wife and himself.>>
Car vandalism culprit? Evidence points to unidentified bear
Car vandalism culprit? Evidence points to unidentified bear
SONTAG, Miss. (AP) - Stealing a picnic basket is one thing. Mauling a car is quite another. A Mississippi wildlife department biologist says a bear attacked a woman's car Friday in the Sontag community about 60 miles south of Jackson. Jamie Holt tells the Jackson Clarion-Ledger there were tooth and claw marks consistent with a bear on the front wheel wells and hood.>>
SONTAG, Miss. (AP) - Stealing a picnic basket is one thing. Mauling a car is quite another. A Mississippi wildlife department biologist says a bear attacked a woman's car Friday in the Sontag community about 60 miles south of Jackson. Jamie Holt tells the Jackson Clarion-Ledger there were tooth and claw marks consistent with a bear on the front wheel wells and hood.>>
Woman sues Delta, says she was groped on flight
Woman sues Delta, says she was groped on flight
SEATTLE (AP) - A woman who says being groped during an international flight prompted her to launch a campaign to draw attention to such mid-flight assaults is now suing Delta Airlines. Allison Dvaladze says she was on an overnight flight from Seattle to Amsterdam in April 2016 when a stranger sitting beside her repeatedly grabbed her crotch.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - A woman who says being groped during an international flight prompted her to launch a campaign to draw attention to such mid-flight assaults is now suing Delta Airlines. Allison Dvaladze says she was on an overnight flight from Seattle to Amsterdam in April 2016 when a stranger sitting beside her repeatedly grabbed her crotch.>>
Kushner's security clearance downgraded per Kelly policy
Kushner's security clearance downgraded per Kelly policy
WASHINGTON - The security clearance of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, has been downgraded. That's according to two people informed of the decision.>>
WASHINGTON - The security clearance of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, has been downgraded. That's according to two people informed of the decision.>>
Puerto Rico: Treasury cuts $5B disaster relief loan to $2B
Puerto Rico: Treasury cuts $5B disaster relief loan to $2B
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Puerto Rico's governor is demanding action from U.S. Congress after announcing that the Treasury Department has cut a nearly $5 billion disaster relief loan by more than half. Ricardo Rossello said Tuesday that federal officials reduced the amount to $2 billion without providing an explanation.>>
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Puerto Rico's governor is demanding action from U.S. Congress after announcing that the Treasury Department has cut a nearly $5 billion disaster relief loan by more than half. Ricardo Rossello said Tuesday that federal officials reduced the amount to $2 billion without providing an explanation.>>
After her husband lost his eyesight in Iraq, Tiffany Smiley is on a quest for all veterans who have sacrificed
After her husband lost his eyesight in Iraq, Tiffany Smiley is on a quest for all veterans who have sacrificed
KHQ.COM - Tiffany Smiley, is on a quest to inspire women to believe in themselves and recognize the power they hold within. After a suicide car bomb took the eyesight of her husband while he was deployed in Iraq, Tiffany saw all the plans and dreams she had for her life and her husband be shattered in an instant. Not only had her husband Scotty lost his eyesight, he had lost his purpose.>>
KHQ.COM - Tiffany Smiley, is on a quest to inspire women to believe in themselves and recognize the power they hold within. After a suicide car bomb took the eyesight of her husband while he was deployed in Iraq, Tiffany saw all the plans and dreams she had for her life and her husband be shattered in an instant. Not only had her husband Scotty lost his eyesight, he had lost his purpose.>>