Sheriff's Office: Level III sex offender in Spokane area

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office wishes to notify the community that a level III sex offender is in the Spokane area.

54-year-old Wayne B. Symmonds was twice convicted of sex crimes. In 1998 Symmonds was charged with second degree child molestation and in 2013 he was charged with communications with a minor for immoral purposes. The sheriff's office says Symmonds is homeless.

Deputies say Symmonds has served the sentences imposed on them by the courts. He is not wanted by law enforcement. This notification is not intended to scare people, but to keep the public safe.

Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.