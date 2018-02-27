Washington Fish and Wildlife staff rescue injured fawn near Ephrata

Fish and Wildlife staff worked to free an injured fawn stuck in an irrigation canal near Ephrata.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said staff members Joshua Harmon and Joe Graves responded to the report and found the fawn slightly injured from trying to escape the concrete trap. They tried to push the fawn to a maintenance ramp, but found construction crews working on the canal just south of the ramp.

Graves was able to sneak up behind the fawn and get hold of it, then Harmon hog tied it, and was able to get it to safety. They wrapped its head an eyes to lower its stress before releasing it back into the wild away from the canal.