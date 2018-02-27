One person rescued from Spokane house fire

Firefighters were called to a house fire Tuesday evening in the 1700 block of E. Rich.

When fire crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the home. They also learned one person was inside the home at the time. They were able to safely get the man out of the home. Firefighters on scene say the home was destroyed. They remain on scene Tuesday evening making sure the fire is under control and doesn't flair up.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Additional details weren't immediately available Tuesday evening. As we learn more we will update this story.