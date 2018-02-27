EWU students hold unity rally after racist flyers found - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

EWU students hold unity rally after racist flyers found

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
CHENEY, Wash. -

On Tuesday, Eastern Washington University students held a unity rally in response to racist posters that were found on their campus in February. They want to make it known that EWU is a safe place to be.

The posters came from a group called Identity Evropa, dubbed a white supremacist group that operates nationwide.

The school said despite free speech rules, they violated policy because no one asked permission to post the flyers first and it discriminated against students.

Students like Alexander Brooks, found the flyers alarming. "They were from every pole up until my apartment complex and as a trans individual and as someone who has been identifying as queer since seventh grade, that was really scary for me. I always had a fear that I would die because of a hate crime," said Brooks.

In an email from the EWU President Mary Cullinan, it says in part, "As your president, I want to affirm yet again Eastern's commitment to ensuring that we have a diverse and inclusive campus where everyone feels safe to study and work. Our university is fortunate to have student leaders who are active in building awareness and providing opportunities for learning and collaboration."

Brooks is one of those students. Brooks is part of a group called Diversity Leadership Ambassadors. They go from classroom to classroom on campus to talk to people about diversity and what it's like. "I want people to know that it's OK to be themselves," said Brooks.

That's why it was so important for Brooks to be out at the unity rally. "If we band together, we can be safe and we make a community where hate is not tolerated," Brooks said.

We reached out to the executive director of Identity Evropa last week who told us they have members putting flyers up on campuses across the U.S.

We did some digging and learned the group attended the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville that turned deadly when someone drove their car into the crowd.

On their website, Identity Evropa blames law enforcement for moving in prematurely and forcing the two opposing protest parties into the same small area.

    •   