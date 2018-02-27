Wife of missing boater writes what she says happened on Lake Coeur d'Alene

The wife of a man who went missing on Lake Coeur d'Alene describes her version of what happened, even as deputies moved in to arrest her on forgery and theft charges. Police have not tied Larry Isenberg's disappearance to Lori's recent charges but the letter shows what she said happened on the lake earlier this month.

The detailed account, written by Lori Isenberg outlines what she says happened on February 13, 2018.

The letter, obtained exclusively by KHQ, says in Lori Isenberg’s own words that the two were going to head out on Lake Coeur d’Alene to watch the sun come up.

As the morning continued, Lori wrote the boat's engine began to make strange sounds and that’s when things went from bad to worse.

Lori says Larry gave her a confused look and started to fall over. That’s when, she says, she tripped on a nearby space heater in the boat and hit her head.

She went on to write that she turned on the boat and began her search, losing her sense of direction and time.

The letter says Lori found Larry’s phone on the boat between the window and the dashboard, that’s when she called 911.

Lori says she went out with the search and rescue team that Sunday. She wrote that going though all the events were painful, but she credited the search and rescue team for doing a great job.

Lori added that she’s focusing on the future and that her and Larry agreed years ago that if anything were to happen to either of them, they would sell their home because it would never be the same without either of them here.