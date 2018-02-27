Restaurant employees concerned after finding man in basement

A restaurant is looking for information on someone they found sneaking into their basement over the weekend.

Crishelle Costello, an employee at Mike’s Bar and Grill, says on Saturday around 12:40 a.m. a man entered through their back door and immediately walked downstairs toward another door below. She says thankfully, a bartender noticed him, and went downstairs too.

“He came running out like he was doing something wrong with his hands up…saying that he was a beer distributor and was looking for a gal named ‘Shannon,’” she says.

Costello says that story doesn’t check out and that it seems like he was trying to case the area.

“A beer distributor doesn't come in at 12:40 in the morning and walk downstairs and check out your stuff,” she says.

And there's no one there named Shannon. Costello says no one at the bar has seen him before either.

They’re just hoping to figure out who he is. “Just in case to keep everybody safe,” she says.

They have reported this incident to police. If you know anything, give Crime Check a call 509-456-2233.