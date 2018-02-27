Teen snowshoers killed in avalanche identified

Teen snowshoers killed in avalanche identifiedPosted: Updated:
North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook
WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook. Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.>>
Wife of missing CdA boater arrested on suspicion of grand theft, forgery
KHQ.COM - Lori Isenberg, the wife of the missing Coeur d'Alene boater, Larry Isenberg, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of grand theft and 40 counts of forgery, according to a Kootenai County jail booking log. This story was first reported on by our partners at the Spokesman Review who say a police report with more details on the 64-year-old woman’s arrest was not immediately available.>>
KHQ Investigates: Woman placed in sex offender ‘warehouse’ through state-funded program
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaymee Wright was trying to turn her life around. After years of drug addiction and homelessness, Wright decided it was time for a positive change. So, in May of 2017, the 22-year-old applied for the Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) program, which gives short-term housing assistance to homeless people in the Inland Northwest. Wright had just been released from jail and was placed on house arrest, which meant she needed to find a home or else face more time>>
Coeur d'Alene students organize walkout for gun control
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - From coast to coast, students at high schools across the country last week walked out in protest of gun violence. “For younger generations, this is something that's going to be a fear in their mind every single day, a school is somewhere where they are supposed to feel safe,” Annika Silk said. Silk and Ashley Romanowski are seniors at Coeur d’Alene High School.>>
Man who threatened to kill wife and himself turns himself over to Spokane deputies
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports 51-year-old Kenneth Head Jr. has turned himself in Tuesday afternoon. Deputies had been searching for him since early Tuesday morning in connection to a domestic violence call in which he threatened to kill his wife and himself.>>
PHOTOS: Westbound lanes of I-90 now open after crash near Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says I-90 is now open after an early morning crash involving a semi-truck near Cle Elum. WSP says drivers should expect changing road conditions on the pass in next couple of days, so give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going.>>
Teen snowshoers killed in avalanche identified
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. (AP) - The King County Medical Examiner has identified two teenagers who were killed while snowshoeing near Snoqualmie Pass. The medical examiner says 17-year-old Declan Ervin and 18-year-old Niko Suokko of Bellevue each died from asphyxiation due to snow entrapment. The deaths were ruled an accident.>>
Restaurant employees concerned after finding man in basement
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A restaurant is looking for information on someone they found sneaking into their basement over the weekend. Crishelle Costello, an employee at Mike’s Bar and Grill, says on Saturday around 12:40 a.m. a man entered through their back door and immediately walked downstairs toward another door below. She says thankfully, a bartender noticed him, and went downstairs too. “He came running out like he was doing something wrong with his hands up...>>
Wife of missing boater writes what she says happened on Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The wife of a man who went missing on Lake Coeur d'Alene describes her version of what happened, even as deputies moved in to arrest her on forgery and theft charges. Police have not tied Larry Isenberg's disappearance to Lori's recent charges but the letter shows what she said happened on the lake earlier this month.>>
EWU students hold unity rally after racist flyers found
CHENEY, Wash.- On Tuesday, Eastern Washington University students held a unity rally in response to racist posters that were found on their campus in February. They want to make it known that EWU is a safe place to be. The posters came from a group called Identity Evropa, dubbed a white supremacist group that operates nationwide.>>
Business owner explains how to live, work, and thrive with construction
SPOKANE, Wash.- The Monroe Street project is officially a go. On Monday night, the Spokane City Council approved the first of two contracts to cut the stretch of road from four lanes to two. Some business say they'll lose customers when the construction starts but the city says in the end, they will have more sidewalk space and street parking which should make it worth it.>>
One person rescued from Spokane house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a house fire Tuesday evening in the 1700 block of E. Rich. When fire crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the home. They also learned one person was inside the home at the time. They were able to safely get the man out of the home. Firefighters on scene say the home was destroyed.>>
Washington Fish and Wildlife staff rescue injured fawn near Ephrata
EPHRATA, Wash. - Fish and Wildlife staff worked to free an injured fawn stuck in an irrigation canal near Ephrata. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said staff members Joshua Harmon and Joe Graves responded to the report and found the fawn slightly injured from trying to escape the concrete trap.>>
Washington Legislature passes net-neutrality bill
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington Legislature has passed a measure to implement statewide net-neutrality rules in response to the Federal Communications Commission's recent repeal at the federal level. The Senate passed House Bill 2282 Tuesday on a bipartisan 35-14 vote and it now goes to Gov. Jay Inslee, who is expected to sign it.>>
Sheriff's Office: Level III sex offender in Spokane area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office wishes to notify the community that a level III sex offender is in the Spokane area. 54-year-old Wayne B. Symmonds was twice convicted of sex crimes. In 1998 Symmonds was charged with second degree child molestation and in 2013 he was charged with communications with a minor for immoral purposes.>>
AP FACT CHECK: Lawmakers off mark on public records facts
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington lawmakers are facing a public backlash after they bypassed normal legislative procedures and quickly approved a bill exempting themselves from the state's Public Records Act and subjecting themselves instead to more limited disclosure requirements.>>
