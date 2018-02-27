Teen snowshoers killed in avalanche identified

The King County Medical Examiner has identified two teenagers who were killed while snowshoeing near Snoqualmie Pass.



The medical examiner says 17-year-old Declan Ervin and 18-year-old Niko Suokko of Bellevue each died from asphyxiation due to snow entrapment.



The deaths were ruled an accident.



King County Sheriff's Offices says searchers found the boys just before noon Monday.



Searchers believe they were killed in an avalanche while snowshoeing in a backcountry area near the Alpental ski area Sunday.



The boys' parents called 911 when they didn't return from a trip Sunday night.



The sheriff's office says weather conditions and avalanche dangers prevented a search until Monday morning.

