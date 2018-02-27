Suspect killed in Coeur d'Alene shooting; officer hospitalized - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Suspect killed in Coeur d'Alene shooting; officer hospitalized

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White said in a press conference that a Coeur d'Alene Police officer has been shot and is in the hospital recovering after a shooting Tuesday night. The suspect in the shooting was also shot and was declared deceased at the hospital.

Chief White says preliminary information indicates that officers made contact with a suspect around 7 p.m. When the officers approached the suspect, he opened fire. Officers returned fire and the suspect was killed. Another officer brought the wounded officer to Kootenai Health. 

White reports that he does not have an update on his condition but says the officer was "up and talking" Tuesday night.

White also says a gun was recovered during the investigation. It's not clear whether the officer's body cameras were on at the time of the incident. Police say no additional information will be released Tuesday as they continue to investigate. 

Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of Hattie Avenue and Government Way in Coeur d'Alene Tuesday night. Police confirm that at least one law enforcement officer has been shot.

Witnesses tell KHQ they heard multiple shots in the area Tuesday night. Those living in the area have been told to stay in their homes while police investigate.  Investigators have not yet released any information about the shooting or what led up to it.

KHQ's Patrick Erickson reported seeing several Coeur d'Alene Police officers and vehicle near the emergency entrance at Kootenai Health.

Additional details were not immediately available Tuesday. As soon as we learn more we will update this story.

