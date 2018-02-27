Suspect who fired at CDA officers identified; Officer who was shot is doing well

UPDATE: February 28, 2018 10:00 a.m.

Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White says the officer who was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop is doing better and is expect to make a full recovery.

Chief White said the officer who was shot, Charles Hatley is recovering and was able to stand up in his hospital room on Wednesday.

Chief White also identified the suspect who was shot and killed in the gunfire as convicted felon Curtis Ware.

Chief White said an officer stopped a car with three people inside at around 7;00 p.m. Tuesday night. The officer learned one of the occupants, Ware, had a felony warrant for his arrest and called for backup.

Chief White says Ware got out of the vehicle and began firing at the officers, striking Officer Hatley once in the abdomen. Officers returned fire. Officer Taylor Beach loaded Officer Hatley into a patrol car and rushed him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

A perimeter was set up to look for Ware. Officers found Ware with several gunshot wounds. Chief White says they performed CPR and Ware was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chief White says Officer Hatley has a long road to recovery ahead of him, but is doing well.

The department posted the following message on their Facebook page Wednesday morning.

"We would like to thank not only those in our immediate community of CDA, but all of those who provided prayers and words of thanks from across the country. We are happy to share that Officer Hatley is doing well after surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. We want to especially thank the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Kootenai Medical who took such wonderful care of all of our officers during this incident. The outpouring of support is just another example of the amazing relationship we have with our community and all of our officers agree it is an honor to serve in this wonderful city. We will keep you updated as Officer Hatley, our Department and our community heals from this event."

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White said in a press conference that a Coeur d'Alene Police officer has been shot and is in the hospital recovering after a shooting Tuesday night. The suspect in the shooting was also shot and was declared deceased at the hospital.

Chief White says preliminary information indicates that officers made contact with a suspect around 7 p.m. When the officers approached the suspect, he opened fire. Officers returned fire and the suspect was killed. Another officer brought the wounded officer to Kootenai Health.

White reports that he does not have an update on his condition but says the officer was "up and talking" Tuesday night.

White also says a gun was recovered during the investigation. It's not clear whether the officer's body cameras were on at the time of the incident. Police say no additional information will be released Tuesday as they continue to investigate.

Previous coverage:

Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of Hattie Avenue and Government Way in Coeur d'Alene Tuesday night. Police confirm that at least one law enforcement officer has been shot.

Witnesses tell KHQ they heard multiple shots in the area Tuesday night. Those living in the area have been told to stay in their homes while police investigate. Investigators have not yet released any information about the shooting or what led up to it.

KHQ's Patrick Erickson reported seeing several Coeur d'Alene Police officers and vehicle near the emergency entrance at Kootenai Health.

Additional details were not immediately available Tuesday. As soon as we learn more we will update this story.