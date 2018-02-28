AG busts Washington rental companies for housing discrimination against veterans

A sweep by the Washington State Attorney General's Office has uncovered a shocking crime.

Several rental companies, including three in Spokane, have been illegally discriminating against veterans. In a release Tuesday, the Attorney General said the companies refused to accept Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (or VASH) vouchers as payment. The vouchers are given to veterans with mental illness, physical disabilities or a history of substance abuse.

As a result of the investigation eight companies across the state have changed their policies, including KPS Realty LLC, Domus Urbis LLC and Country Homes Realty LLC in Spokane.

State lawmakers are now working on legislation to make sure something like this doesn't happen again in the future.