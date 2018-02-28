Uber imposter suspected of raping at least 8 women - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Uber imposter suspected of raping at least 8 women

Posted:

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Cali. - Police in southern California say a man accused of posing as a ride-share driver has allegedly raped at least eight women.

A police sketch helped lead police to 44-year-old Nicolas Morales.

Officers say over the last 15-months the suspect posed as a ride-share driver to lure victims throughout Los Angeles County.

The attacker used a knife in some of the attacks, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

Morales faces more than two dozen felony charges.

