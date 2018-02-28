Dick's Sporting Goods ends sale of assault-style rifles in stores

Dick's Sporting Goods ends sale of assault-style rifles in storesPosted: Updated:
Suspect killed in Coeur d'Alene shooting; officer hospitalized
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White said in a press conference that a Coeur d'Alene Police officer has been shot and is in the hospital recovering after a shooting Tuesday night. The suspect in the shooting was also shot and was declared deceased at the hospital.>>
Wife of missing boater writes what she says happened on Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The wife of a man who went missing on Lake Coeur d'Alene describes her version of what happened, even as deputies moved in to arrest her on forgery and theft charges. Police have not tied Larry Isenberg's disappearance to Lori's recent charges but the letter shows what she said happened on the lake earlier this month.>>
North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook
WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook. Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.>>
AG busts Washington rental companies for housing discrimination against veterans
A sweep by the Washington State Attorney General's Office has uncovered a shocking crime. Several rental companies, including three in Spokane, have been illegally discriminating against veterans. In a release Tuesday, the Attorney General said the companies refused to accept Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (or VASH) vouchers as payment.>>
UPDATE: Suspect Identified In Officer Involved Shooting
FIRST ON KHQ: COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -UPDATE: The suspect in the shooting has been identified as Christian Nicholas Buquet, also known as Christian Nicholas Mallon, 19 of Hayden, ID.>>
Restaurant employees concerned after finding man in basement
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A restaurant is looking for information on someone they found sneaking into their basement over the weekend. Crishelle Costello, an employee at Mike’s Bar and Grill, says on Saturday around 12:40 a.m. a man entered through their back door and immediately walked downstairs toward another door below. She says thankfully, a bartender noticed him, and went downstairs too. “He came running out like he was doing something wrong with his hands up...>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White said in a press conference that a Coeur d'Alene Police officer has been shot and is in the hospital recovering after a shooting Tuesday night. The suspect in the shooting was also shot and was declared deceased at the hospital.>>
Dick's Sporting Goods ends sale of assault-style rifles in stores
NEW YORK - Dick's Sporting Goods will immediately end sales of assault-style rifles in its stores and won't sell guns to anyone under 21 years old following the school massacre in Parkland, Florida. Dick's Chairman and CEO Edward Stack said on "Good Morning America" Wednesday that after the shooting the company "felt it needed to do something.">>
Bonner County Sheriff's Office ask for help locating missing 16-year-old believed to be runaway
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl believed to be a runaway. Serena Archer is listed as a runaway from Bonner County. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call law enforcement or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).>>
Uber imposter suspected of raping at least 8 women
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Cali. - Police in southern California say a man accused of posing as a ride-share driver has allegedly raped at least eight women. A police sketch helped lead police to 44-year-old Nicolas Morales. Officers say over the last 15-months the suspect posed as a ride-share driver to lure victims throughout Los Angeles County.>>
AG busts Washington rental companies for housing discrimination against veterans
A sweep by the Washington State Attorney General's Office has uncovered a shocking crime. Several rental companies, including three in Spokane, have been illegally discriminating against veterans. In a release Tuesday, the Attorney General said the companies refused to accept Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (or VASH) vouchers as payment.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 27th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 27th.>>
Pennsylvania-based church to host ceremony featuring AR-15s
NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania-based religious group is scheduled to host a blessing ceremony for couples that will feature their AR-15 rifles. World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland believes the AR-15 symbolizes the "rod of iron" in the biblical book of Revelation, and it is encouraging couples to bring the weapons to a commitment ceremony Wednesday morning.>>
Teen snowshoers killed in avalanche identified
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. (AP) - The King County Medical Examiner has identified two teenagers who were killed while snowshoeing near Snoqualmie Pass. The medical examiner says 17-year-old Declan Ervin and 18-year-old Niko Suokko of Bellevue each died from asphyxiation due to snow entrapment. The deaths were ruled an accident.>>
Restaurant employees concerned after finding man in basement
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A restaurant is looking for information on someone they found sneaking into their basement over the weekend. Crishelle Costello, an employee at Mike’s Bar and Grill, says on Saturday around 12:40 a.m. a man entered through their back door and immediately walked downstairs toward another door below. She says thankfully, a bartender noticed him, and went downstairs too. “He came running out like he was doing something wrong with his hands up...>>
Wife of missing boater writes what she says happened on Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The wife of a man who went missing on Lake Coeur d'Alene describes her version of what happened, even as deputies moved in to arrest her on forgery and theft charges. Police have not tied Larry Isenberg's disappearance to Lori's recent charges but the letter shows what she said happened on the lake earlier this month.>>
