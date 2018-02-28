Despite permission to build border wall, Trump needs money for it

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

SAN DIEGO (AP) - President Donald Trump has won a judge's permission to build a border wall with Mexico. Now all he needs is the money.



On Tuesday, a federal judge in San Diego rejected arguments that the administration overreached by waiving requirements for environmental and other reviews before construction can start.



Judge Gonzalo Curiel - whose objectivity Trump had questioned during his presidential campaign - wrote that the court couldn't consider whether building a border wall was "politically wise or prudent."



Trump tweeted that he'd scored a "big legal win" but he may yet hit another kind of wall.



Congress has yet to fund the project. This month, the Senate rejected a request for $18 billion.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

I have decided that sections of the Wall that California wants built NOW will not be built until the whole Wall is approved. Big victory yesterday with ruling from the courts that allows us to proceed. OUR COUNTRY MUST HAVE BORDER SECURITY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018