Despite permission to build border wall, Trump needs money for it

SAN DIEGO (AP) - President Donald Trump has won a judge's permission to build a border wall with Mexico. Now all he needs is the money.
 
On Tuesday, a federal judge in San Diego rejected arguments that the administration overreached by waiving requirements for environmental and other reviews before construction can start.
 
Judge Gonzalo Curiel - whose objectivity Trump had questioned during his presidential campaign - wrote that the court couldn't consider whether building a border wall was "politically wise or prudent."
 
Trump tweeted that he'd scored a "big legal win" but he may yet hit another kind of wall.
 
Congress has yet to fund the project. This month, the Senate rejected a request for $18 billion.

  Suspect killed in Coeur d'Alene shooting; officer hospitalized

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White said in a press conference that a Coeur d'Alene Police officer has been shot and is in the hospital recovering after a shooting Tuesday night. The suspect in the shooting was also shot and was declared deceased at the hospital.

  Wife of missing boater writes what she says happened on Lake Coeur d'Alene

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The wife of a man who went missing on Lake Coeur d'Alene describes her version of what happened, even as deputies moved in to arrest her on forgery and theft charges. Police have not tied Larry Isenberg's disappearance to Lori's recent charges but the letter shows what she said happened on the lake earlier this month.

  North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook

    WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook.   Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.

  Despite permission to build border wall, Trump needs money for it

    SAN DIEGO (AP) - President Donald Trump has won a judge's permission to build a border wall with Mexico. Now all he needs is the money.   On Tuesday, a federal judge in San Diego rejected arguments that the administration overreached by waiving requirements for environmental and other reviews before construction can start.

  $31,561 spent on dining set by HUD agency for Ben Carson's office

    WASHINGTON (AP) - A Department of Housing and Urban Development employee says she was demoted after she refused to comply with a request from the acting agency head that she "find money" for a costly remodeling of future HUD Secretary Ben Carson's office.   A HUD document shows the agency spending $31,561 on a dining set.

  Suspect killed in Coeur d'Alene shooting; officer hospitalized

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White said in a press conference that a Coeur d'Alene Police officer has been shot and is in the hospital recovering after a shooting Tuesday night. The suspect in the shooting was also shot and was declared deceased at the hospital.

